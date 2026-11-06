Vietnam Buddhist Sangha marks 45 years, expands role in society

HCM CITY — From providing relief to disaster-hit communities to supporting education and preserving cultural traditions, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has expanded its role in Vietnamese society over the past 45 years as it marks its anniversary and prepares for a new development phase.

The anniversary ceremony was held on Friday at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in HCM City, with Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc, Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nguyễn Đình Khang, Chairman of HCM City People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Được and other officials, Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers in attendance.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy PM praised the contributions of the Sangha and its monks, nuns and followers to religious life and national development.

He highlighted their involvement during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Buddhist establishments and followers provided resources to support affected communities, while some monks and nuns directly joined frontline efforts to help care for people’s health and well-being.

He said the Party and State consistently respected and guaranteed people’s freedom of belief and religion, ensured equality among religions before the law and created conditions for religious organisations to operate in accordance with their charters and legal regulations.

He expressed confidence that the Sangha would continue to serve the country and its people, strengthen national unity and contribute to building a prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam.

The anniversary marks the establishment of the Sangha on November 7, 1981, following a conference in Hà Nội that brought together nine Buddhist organisations and traditions to form a unified national organisation.

Delivering the anniversary address, Most Venerable Thích Thiện Nhơn, president of the Sangha’s Executive Council and vice supreme patriarch, said the organisation had strengthened its structure and expanded its activities across religious education, cultural preservation, charity and international cooperation over the past 45 years.

The establishment of a common organisation had helped bring different Buddhist traditions together while preserving their distinctive practices, he said.

The Sangha has developed a network of Buddhist education institutions, including academies and schools, to train monks and nuns.

It has also expanded Buddhist teaching, research and communications, while working to preserve religious heritage.

Monks, nuns and Buddhist followers have taken part in charitable activities and provided support to communities affected by natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

The organisation has also expanded international exchanges and cooperation with Buddhist institutions around the world.

Việt Nam has hosted four United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations, including the most recent in HCM City in 2025.

Most Venerable Thích Thiện Nhơn said the Sangha had maintained its guiding principle of “Dharma – Nation – Socialism” and the Buddhist tradition of Hộ quốc an dân (serving the nation and promoting peace and well-being among the people).

Four priorities

He outlined four priorities: strengthening unity among Buddhist traditions, improving the education and training of monks and nuns, expanding community engagement and promoting international cooperation.

He called for greater attention to younger generations and the renewal of Buddhist teaching to meet changing social needs.

The Sangha also aims to increase its involvement in social welfare, environmental protection and climate change response, while promoting Buddhist values in community life.

International cooperation should be expanded while preserving the identity of Vietnamese Buddhism and contributing to dialogue, understanding and peace, he said.

The anniversary coincides with the 10th National Buddhist Congress for the 2026-31 term, which brings together representatives of Buddhist organisations from across the country to review the Sangha’s activities and set its direction for the next five years.

A Buddhist culture exhibition opened on Thursday at Trí Quảng Library within the Vietnam Buddhist Academy, showcasing the organisation's development and the cultural heritage of Vietnamese Buddhism.

The exhibition features hundreds of photographs, documents and artefacts covering four themes: the Sangha’s achievements over 45 years, Buddhist language, traditional robes and Buddhist architecture.

It also displays Buddhist scriptures, calligraphy and other cultural works, alongside traditional tea appreciation activities.

Most Venerable Thích Bửu Chánh said the Sangha’s development should be measured not only by its organisational growth but also by the humanitarian and ethical values it had brought to society.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, offering visitors an opportunity to learn about the history and cultural contributions of Vietnamese Buddhism. — VNS