Việt Nam, Oman urged to open diplomatic missions soon

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Oman should work to open diplomatic missions in each other’s capitals as soon as possible to strengthen bilateral ties, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung said at a reception for Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Oman Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Trung welcomed the Omani official’s working visit to Việt Nam from November 3-5 and thanked Omani leaders for their goodwill and commitment to expanding cooperation with Việt Nam.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese minister conveyed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s greetings and invitation to visit Việt Nam to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. He also extended greetings and an invitation to Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi.

Trung praised the outcomes of the fifth political consultation between the two foreign ministries, held on Wednesday, and called on them to strengthen coordination, build political trust and promote exchanges of high-level and other delegations.

Highlighting the complementary needs and strengths of the two countries, he urged both sides to implement signed agreements effectively and facilitate the operation of the Việt Nam–Oman Joint Investment Fund.

He also called for specific cooperation projects in energy, logistics, investment, agricultural and seafood exports, consumer goods and the halal industry.

Al-Harthy thanked Trung for the reception and agreed with his assessment of bilateral cooperation potential. He pledged to work closely with Việt Nam to promote high-level exchanges, improve existing cooperation mechanisms and expand economic, trade and investment ties.

Discussing regional and international issues of shared concern, Trung appreciated Oman’s strategic role and mediation efforts in conflicts in the Middle East. Both sides stressed the importance of upholding international law and the United Nations Charter, as well as the international community's responsibility to foster an environment conducive to an early peaceful solution, an end to hostilities, energy security and the uninterrupted flow of international shipping routes.

During the visit, Al-Harthy held the fifth political consultation with Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Hằng and working sessions with Vietnamese partners. — VNA/VNS