Việt Nam strongly condemns cyberattacks targeting essential infrastructure

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam denounces cyberattacks and threats to cybersecurity, especially those targeting essential infrastructure, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday, in response to queries over reports of cyberattacks against supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe.

Addressing the ministry's regular press briefing in Hà Nội, the spokesperson said Việt Nam is closely monitoring developments, noting that the incidents highlighted the expanding scope of cybersecurity threats, which could affect not only data and information systems but also production, business operations, supply chains and people's daily lives.

"Việt Nam strongly condemns all acts of cyberattacks and threats to cybersecurity in any form," she said.

Ensuring cybersecurity for essential systems, including energy, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, transport and goods supply, is particularly important and requires preparations well in advance, she added.

Asked whether Việt Nam would issue similar recommendations to those adopted by some countries encouraging citizens to prepare essential supplies for emergencies, Hằng said the country's authorities would coordinate to assess potential risks and consider appropriate measures in line with domestic circumstances.

These could include raising public awareness and providing guidance to help people prepare for and respond to incidents, while avoiding unnecessary public anxiety, she said.

In terms of international cooperation, Việt Nam will continue to promote information exchange, early warning mechanisms and collaboration in investigating and handling cross-border cybercrime, while strengthening its capacity to respond to cybersecurity incidents.

As the host country of last year's signing ceremony for the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, Việt Nam reaffirmed its commitment to working actively and responsibly with the international community to combat cybercrime, Hằng said.

She also reiterated Việt Nam's approach of shifting decisively from passive response towards proactive prevention, forecasting and preparedness.

"Ensuring cybersecurity must go hand in hand with protecting essential economic activities and people's lives," she said. — VNS