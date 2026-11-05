Việt Nam comments on trade talks following US midterm elections

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam hopes to further advance economic and trade ties with the United States in a balanced and mutually beneficial manner, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' regular press briefing on Thursday, the spokesperson was asked about the prospects for Việt Nam–US trade negotiations following the midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party secured victories in both chambers of the US Congress from President Donald Trump's Republican Party.

Hằng said economic, trade and investment cooperation remained an important pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the US.

"Negotiations between the two countries are continuing. We very much hope that economic and trade relations between the two countries will develop in a balanced and harmonious manner in the time ahead, ensuring the interests of businesses and people in both countries," she said.

On October 8, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said negotiations on the Việt Nam–US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade had essentially completed almost all substantive issues, with only a small number of outstanding matters requiring further discussion and technical clarification before the process could be concluded.

The ministry said both sides were working towards completing the negotiations. — VNS