Essence of Northern Cuisine Festival 2026 features regional food, culture, tourism

HÀ NỘI — The Essence of Northern Cuisine Festival 2026 will be held to promote local culinary culture, create opportunties to connect and spread regional specialties and develop local tourism in Tuyên Quang Province from November 25 to 29.

Gathering nearly 100 booths of enterprises and associations from 19 localities ranging from Quảng Trị Province to the north, the event will take place at March 26 Square in Hà Giang 1 Ward.

According to the organisers, the festival seeks to celebrate the heritage of traditional cuisine by showcasing signature dishes and products deeply embedded in the culture, customs and everyday lives of communities across different regions.

Through this initiative, cuisine is presented not only as a cultural asset but also as a means of promoting destinations, enriching visitor experiences and enhancing the appeal of tourism programmes.

For the five days of the festival, traditional culinary products, regional specialties and OCOP (One Commune, One Product) items will be showcased for both residents and visitors.

Activities such as hands-on food preparation, tasting sessions and explorations of traditional ingredients and cooking methods will be on offer, allowing visitors to engage directly with the unique culinary cultural heritage of each locality.

There will be music, art and dance performances as well as cooking contests.

Culinary experts and representatives of the Việt Nam Record Organisation – Vietkings will also take part in the festival. They will explore the unique regional cuisine, helping to identify and promote distinctive specialties.

A seminar on the integration of gastronomy and tourism will take place on November 27. It will serve as an opportunity for service providers, business operators and travel companies to exchange information and explore potential collaborations.

Travel agencies will be able to learn about the region's cuisine and introduce it to their tours while creating various tourism routes, destinations and travel programmes.

Meanwhile, production facilities, cooperatives and business households will gain opportunities to promote products and expand their market reach.

Through the festival, the organisers hope to strengthen tourism ties among northern localities, promote the value of culinary culture and boost the promotion of signature local products. — VNS