Bức Tường takes new musical direction with TIX3 Tour

HÀ NỘI — Rock band Bức Tường has announced a tour to Hà Nội and HCM City next month.

The TIX3 Tour marks the next chapter in the band’s musical journey, bringing together songs that have defined their career and new tracks from their upcoming album, due for release on November 11.

Through the tour, Bức Tường hopes to rekindle cherished memories while introducing audiences to their current musical direction. The project also reflects the band’s approach to their legacy: rather than viewing past achievements as an endpoint, the band members see them as a foundation for further growth.

Over the years, the members have gained new perspectives and experiences, giving them fresh stories to tell through music.

“The songs that audiences have come to love are a major source of motivation, but they also challenge us to keep working, creating and bringing something new to music,” said guitarist and band leader Trần Tuấn Hùng.

“We do not want to rest on our past successes. With the TIX3 Tour, audiences can reconnect with cherished memories while discovering a Bức Tường that continues to evolve, with new stories and music reflecting the present,” he added.

The new album, TIX3 – Thời Gian Trôi, Trừ Riêng Tôi (TIX3 – Time Passes, Except for Me), explores themes of time, changes in life and the individual journey to discover what truly matters.

TIX3 is EXIT spelt backwards. While EXIT evokes the search for a way out of deadlocks and impasses, TIX3 shifts the focus towards introspection – looking back at oneself, confronting unanswered questions and finding a way forward from within.

The album title offers a fresh perspective on Bức Tường’s new compositions. Rather than focusing solely on external narratives, the band continues to explore personal experiences, maturity and how people’s perceptions evolve over time.

Formed in 1995, Bức Tường is one of Việt Nam’s most influential rock bands. During the 1990s and 2000s, the band made its mark with hit songs such as Đường Đến Ngày Vinh Quang (Road to a Glorious Day), Bông Hồng Thủy Tinh (Glass Rose) and Mắt Đen (Black Eye).

The band has released several albums, including Tâm Hồn Của Đá (2001), Vô Hình (2003), Nam Châm (2004), Ngày Khác (2010), Đất Việt (2014) and Cân Bằng (2023).

In 2016, the band suffered a major loss when singer and songwriter Trần Lập died. Following his death, the remaining members decided to continue, with guitarist Hùng taking over as leader.

In 2021, US music magazine Billboard featured Bức Tường as one of the first successful rock acts in Việt Nam. Over the past two years, the band has also held concerts in France, the Czech Republic, Germany and Japan.

The two concerts are expected to attract around 3,000 spectators each. The Hà Nội show will take place at Tây Hồ Gymnasium on December 12, followed by the HCM City concert at Rạch Miễu Gymnasium on December 26. — VNS