US finalises anti-dumping duties on shrimp from Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued its final determination in the 20th administrative review (POR20) of anti-dumping duties on frozen warm-water shrimp imports from Việt Nam, with minor adjustments from the preliminary determination.

Two mandatory respondents, Fimex Group (Sao Ta) will face a rate of 10.71 per cent, down from 10.76 per cent, while the rate for Stapimex increased to 6.36 per cent from 6.3 per cent.

A total of 27 other companies with separate duty, the rate rose slightly to 7.59 per cent from 7.56 per cent.

The countrywide rate applicable to 131 companies remains unchanged at 25.76 per cent, as no interested parties requested a review of this group.

Following publication of the final results in the US Federal Register, the DOC will instruct US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to determine and collect anti-dumping duties on shipments covered by the review period, the Vietnam Trade Remedies Authority said. The review covers the period from February 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Vietnamese shrimp shipments to the US will be subject to anti-dumping duty cash deposits at the applicable rates, depending on each company's status in the review and its corresponding duty rate.

The Vietnam Trade Remedies Authority has advised shrimp producers and exporters to review the duty rates applicable to their businesses and coordinate with US importers to monitor publication of the final results, assessment instructions and cash deposit requirements.

It also urged companies to review, standardise and maintain complete records and supporting documents relating to production, business operations and exports.

The authority also urged attention to records of input materials, production factors and chemicals used in manufacturing, which could be required in subsequent administrative reviews.

Exporters should also prepare resources and work closely with the authority in future reviews to ensure that information submitted to the DOC is complete, accurate, consistent and provided within the required deadlines.

The authority warned that failure to meet these requirements could increase the risk of the DOC applying adverse facts available (AFA), potentially resulting in less favourable anti-dumping duty rates.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), Việt Nam's seafood exports reached more than US$10.4 billion in the first 10 months of 2026, up 12.1 per cent year-on-year.

Shrimp exports totalled approximately $4.2 billion, an increase of 9 per cent compared with the same period last year.

However, shipments to the US fell nearly 12 per cent in October, bringing the 10-month total to about $1.6 billion, down 1.2 per cent year on year.

Vietnamese shrimp exporters are facing pressure from several factors, including anti-dumping duties, import tariff policies, subdued consumer demand, high inventories held by US importers and competition from major suppliers such as Ecuador and India, the association said.

The association urged exporters to adapt their products and business strategies to individual market conditions while maintaining competitiveness in the US, which remains a key destination for Vietnamese processed shrimp. — VNS