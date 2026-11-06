Hà Nội women's volleyball aim for podium at National Sports Games

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — Fresh off recent successes, Hà Nội's women's volleyball team are aiming for a spot on the podium at the National Sports Games (NSG), which will begin next week in HCM City.

The city's team roster has been completed, with most of their members from Hà Nội Tasco Auto Club, which finished second in the National Volleyball Championship 2026 in late October, along with outstanding players from other clubs.

Prior to the national tournament, Hà Nội Tasco Auto were not title candidates, as they are new to the premier league. Their poor performance at the Hoa Lư Cup 2026 also made them a underdog at the competition.

However, coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt inspired his team to rise above expectations, transforming them into a formidable dark horse.

Tasco Auto recorded a series of wins against powerhouses such as VietinBank, LPB Ninh Bình and Signal Corps, only losing to the Signal Corps in the final, a rematch, and securing a silver medal.

The achievement was considered a miracle and a historic milestone for Hà Nội's women's volleyball. It also made them a new threat around the country and a strong candidate for any competition.

This result also demonstrated the initial effectiveness of a collaborative model involving the Hà Nội Sports Training and Competition Centre, the Hà Nội Volleyball Federation and other partners.

NSG target

No foreign players will be allowed at the NSG. Although the rule partly weakens many of the teams, it is considered an opportunity for Hà Nội to do their best with their home-grown players.

The only loss to the city's team will be the absence of outside hitter Vi Thị Như Quỳnh due to health problems.

Other national stars – middle blocker Lê Thanh Thúy, libero Nguyễn Khánh Đang and setter Vi Thị Yến Nhi – will help lead the team. They will be supported by talented young teammates such as outside hitters Dương Ngọc Quỳnh Anh and Bùi Thị Ánh Thảo.

Outside hitter Bùi Hồng Nhung and opposite hitter Nguyễn Thị Kiều Oanh from Đức Giang Chemical Club will also help strengthen Hà Nội's power in the upcoming tournament.

"Our players have prepared for the NSG since October. We initially set a target of earning a silver medal from the HCM City Games," Hà Nội Volleyball Federation General Secretary Bùi Đình Lợi told Việt Nam News.

"The absence of outside hitter Như Quỳnh will partly affect our plan. However, we believe in our players. Their experience and youth will combine to make us powerful. We will try hard to complete our task."

At the NSG, the women's volleyball event features eight teams competing from November 27 to December 11 at the Rạch Miễu Gymnasium. — VNS