HCM City steps up preparations for 10th National Sports Games

HCM CITY — HCM City is accelerating to complete preparation tasks for the 10th National Sports Games in 2026, taking on the dual responsibility of hosting the country's largest multi-sport event and assembling a competitive team with ambitions of finishing among the top two in the overall medal standings.

Scheduled to take place from November 14 to December 12, the games will see the city mobilise resources across infrastructure, accommodation, transport, personnel and event management, while strengthening its athletes' preparations for competition.

The preparations have been underway for several years. In 2023, the city established a dedicated task force to develop a plan for organising the Games, followed by surveys and assessments of sports facilities across the city and neighbouring provinces.

The organising approach has been guided by the principle of working alongside other localities rather than shouldering the responsibility alone. This is expected to create opportunities for regional cooperation and make better use of existing sports infrastructure and organisational resources.

Since early 2025, a number of municipal and grassroots-level sports facilities have been repaired, upgraded or newly developed to meet competition requirements. At the same time, training programmes have been organised to improve professional expertise, event management and digital administration skills among the workforce involved.

Communication efforts have also been stepped up to ensure that the various departments and participating forces understand their responsibilities and are ready for the event.

HCM City aims for top-two finish

Alongside preparations for hosting the Games, HCM City is building its competitive strength with a focus on sporting quality and medal prospects across individual events.

According to Nguyễn Nam Nhân, deputy director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the city's teams have undergone domestic and overseas training programmes, while sports science and sports medicine have been increasingly integrated into their training.

The city expects to send 432 coaches and 1,453 athletes to compete in 777 events across 46 sports. Of these athletes, 290 are currently training with national teams, gaining experience through domestic and international competitions.

At this stage, particular attention is being paid to maintaining athletes' physical condition, health, psychological readiness and competitive form ahead of the Games.

Nhân said the city expected contributions from both experienced competitors and younger athletes who were making progress within their respective teams.

Breakthrough performances could come from newly introduced sports or young competitors in traditional disciplines who manage to surpass their personal limits against strong opponents.

Beyond medal achievements, the Games will provide young athletes with an opportunity to gain experience and develop the competitive mentality needed to progress to national teams.

HCM City aims to finish among the top two delegations in the overall standings, while targeting first place in 16 sports and disciplines in which it has traditional strengths.

However, the competition is expected to be intense, as delegations from other localities and sectors are also preparing strong teams. Maintaining athletes' form, preventing injuries and ensuring they reach peak performance at the right time are among the key challenges, particularly for those who are also fulfilling duties with national teams.

Nhân said the city was determined to fulfil both responsibilities, ensuring the Games were organised successfully, safely and fairly while preparing its athletes to deliver their best performances.

Accommodation and logistics take shape

Providing accommodation and logistical support for the large number of participants is another major task facing the host city.

The city is developing a plan to arrange accommodation for approximately 14,000 people, including around 12,000 officials, coaches, athletes and delegates, as well as approximately 2,000 referees and support personnel.

The Department of Culture and Sports is working with the Department of Tourism and other relevant agencies to mobilise hotels, guest houses and other qualified accommodation establishments.

Rather than concentrating all participants in one area, the city plans to arrange accommodation in clusters based on competition venues. Priority will be given to facilities close to sporting venues to reduce travelling time and make it easier for delegations to follow their training and competition schedules.

Accommodation providers are being assessed in terms of room capacity, service quality, catering facilities, hygiene and security. Arrangements will also take into account the size and specific requirements of each delegation, as well as the locations of their competitions.

According to Nhân, grouping accommodation facilities around competition venues will help delegations travel more conveniently and support the organisers in managing events taking place across different locations.

The city is also working on coordination mechanisms involving accommodation providers, transport operators and the organising committee. Contact points will be established to update participant numbers, allocate rooms, adjust meal arrangements and address requests arising during the Games.

Transport arrangements will be developed in conjunction with accommodation planning, with the aim of ensuring smooth journeys between hotels, training facilities and competition venues.

Digital technology is another area being incorporated into logistical preparations. The information system for the Games is expected to help delegations access details about accommodation, catering services, competition schedules, transport and organisational announcements.

Relevant agencies will continue reviewing the number of participants in each delegation, competition schedules, room requirements and transport plans to finalise arrangements ahead of the opening.

With preparations spanning infrastructure, human resources, athlete development and logistical services, HCM City is seeking to ensure that the 10th National Sports Games will not only be a major sporting event but also an opportunity to demonstrate its organisational capacity and strengthen regional cooperation in sports development. — VNS