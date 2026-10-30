Bạch Mai Hospital strengthens medical support for marathon race

HÀ NỘI — Bạch Mai Hospital has prepared 80 emergency doctors and nurses, 21 medical stations and eight specialised ambulances for the Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon – Heritage Race 2026, scheduled for November 8.

Organised by DHA Việt Nam, the race is part of the global Standard Chartered Marathon series. It aims to celebrate Hà Nội’s cultural heritage while promoting sustainable development and an active lifestyle.

Dr Trần Thái Sơn, deputy director of the hospital’s Centre for Healthcare Quality Management, said the hospital’s responsibilities extended beyond treatment to include community healthcare, preventive medicine and protecting public health at major events.

"As a leading special-class general hospital in Việt Nam, Bạch Mai Hospital considers public healthcare and preventive medicine among its key responsibilities. Protecting people's health at major events is also an important part of that mission," he said.

"Through our practical experience, we have recognised the considerable scale and regional influence of the Heritage Race. Our medical partnership is not only about providing the best possible care for runners, but also upholding the hospital's role in supporting events of national and international significance."

Sơn said Bạch Mai was honoured to have accompanied the race’s medical operations over the past three years.

“Many of our doctors and medical staff have taken part in running events in Việt Nam and overseas,” he said. “These experiences help them improve their physical and mental health, while also giving them a better understanding of runners’ needs and supporting their work in public healthcare.”

For the 2026 edition, the hospital has mobilised 80 emergency doctors and nurses, all holding US-standard certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). They will work across 21 fixed and mobile medical stations along the race course, supported by eight modern specialised ambulances.

The hospital has also reserved 10 beds in key departments, including A9 Emergency Center, Cardiology, Stroke, Intensive Care and Poison Control.

An on-site teleconsultation system will connect medical teams at the race with specialists at the hospital, enabling them to seek expert advice and respond quickly to serious incidents.

Sơn said medical arrangements would be tailored to different groups of participants.

Professional athletes will receive specialised and close medical support, while plans for amateur runners and members of the public will focus on health screening, safety warnings and timely intervention, as many may have less time to train.

Beyond the event, Bạch Mai plans to expand health education and provide regular consultations for running clubs and groups. The aim is to help runners understand potential health risks and build a safer, healthier and more professional running community.

“The health and safety of every runner are essential. Bạch Mai Hospital’s medical expertise gives participants greater peace of mind and helps create a safer, more connected running community,” said Trịnh Như Quỳnh, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Việt Nam. — VNS