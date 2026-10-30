Việt Nam, Argentina see ample potential to elevate bilateral ties: ambassador

BUENOS AIRES — Ample room remains to elevate relations between Việt Nam and Argentina, Ambassador Ngô Minh Nguyệt has said, expressing her hope that people of both countries will further contribute to the friendship and bilateral ties.

She made the remarks at a ceremony organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina on Thursday to mark the 81st anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2026).

The event was attended by representatives of the Vietnamese community in Argentina, the Communist Parties of Argentina and Uruguay, the Argentina–Việt Nam Cultural Institute (ICAV), and the Cuban Embassy, among others.

Reviewing bilateral ties, the Vietnamese ambassador said the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries have continued to develop positively, becoming increasingly substantive and effective.

Argentina is one of Việt Nam’s leading trading partners in Latin America, with complementary import – export structures offering favourable conditions for economic cooperation, Nguyệt noted.

She highlighted the two countries’ active coordination in negotiations on a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).

The agreement is expected to provide a favourable legal corridor, reduce trade barriers and create new opportunities for Việt Nam's trade, investment and economic links with Argentina and other Mercosur members.

The diplomat noted that 2026 marks an important milestone in Việt Nam’s development, with the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, which outlined strategic orientations for a new development period and the goal of ushering the country into an era of the nation’s rise.

Efforts to streamline the state apparatus are also underway to improve its efficiency and effectiveness, supporting the country's development goals.

She highlighted Việt Nam’s positive economic performance, with manufacturing, high technology, services and foreign trade continuing to drive growth.

The country remains an attractive destination for foreign direct investment, particularly in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and the green economy.

Major infrastructure projects, including North–South Expressway and Long Thành International Airport, are also being implemented to expand development space and improve connectivity.

On foreign affairs, Nguyệt said Việt Nam continues to pursue proactive and comprehensive international integration and promote its role as an active and responsible member of the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other multilateral forums.

As part of Việt Nam's foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, Latin America always holds an important position, she said, adding that Việt Nam and regional countries share long-standing solidarity and mutual support, from their past struggles for national independence to ongoing efforts in national construction and development today.

The ambassador also commended the Vietnamese community in Argentina for its contributions, efforts to integrate into local society and commitment to preserving the national cultural identity and Vietnamese language while complying with host-country laws.

She affirmed that supporting and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of overseas Vietnamese remain a key task of the embassy, expressing her hope that the community will maintain solidarity, support one another and serve as a bridge of friendship between the two peoples.

The celebration offered an opportunity for Vietnamese people in Argentina and local and international friends to reflect on Việt Nam’s 81-year journey of national construction, defence and development, while strengthening Việt Nam's solidarity, friendship and cooperation with Argentina and other nations in the region. — VNA/VNS