Draft land compensation policy places focus on improving livelihoods

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trịnh Việt Hùng said that compensation, support and resettlement policies for those whose land is being acquired should help them improve their housing, living conditions and livelihoods.

He was speaking at the ongoing session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) in Hà Nội on Thursday, during which deputies discussed a shift in the Land Law from an emphasis on compensating people for acquired assets to rebuilding their lives.

Most NA deputies expressed support for the carefully prepared draft law, while proposing various amendments to further improve its provisions.

Among the key issues under discussion, land acquisition, compensation, support and resettlement are particularly important, as they directly affect people's interests and the implementation of socio-economic development projects.

The draft amended law would prioritise improved living conditions and restoring livelihoods after land acquisition, rather than focusing solely on the value of the assets being compensated.

According to the minister, the regulations must be designed to prevent the abuse of land acquisition while avoiding unnecessary obstacles to project implementation.

The draft also seeks to streamline administrative procedures and promote digital transformation in land management.

Each land plot would be assigned a unique nationwide identification code to facilitate connections with national databases.

Once land data are fully and consistently updated, agencies handling administrative procedures would not be allowed to ask citizens to resubmit documents already available in the published land database.

NA deputies called for simplifying procedures for issuing land-use rights certificates, standardising the method for determining land price adjustment coefficients and strengthening independent oversight to safeguard the interests of citizens and businesses.

Deputy Võ Ngọc Thanh Trúc from HCM City called for transparent compensation rates and faster land procedures.

She said the current revision of the Land Law should aim to unlock resources for development, while ensuring transparency in management and protecting people's legitimate rights and interests.

Authorities need to address shortcomings in land databases, including missing and inaccurate data, as well as delays in processing land-related applications, she noted, adding that deficiencies in the data system must not become a reason for people to make repeated visits to administrative offices.

Deputies also supported the policy of allowing the State to determine land prices, with local authorities setting land price tables and adjustment coefficients based on principles and criteria established by the central Government. This is an important change that will help shorten the time needed to determine land prices, reduce compliance costs and accelerate project implementation.

The revised Land Law draft comprises 13 chapters and 112 articles, down by three chapters and 148 articles from the 2024 law.

The NA is scheduled to consider and vote on the draft on November 21. — VNS