Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM pushes clear timelines for APEC Year 2027 preparations

October 28, 2026 - 21:59
APEC 2027 is one of Việt Nam’s top diplomatic priorities through 2030, requiring comprehensive, methodical and seamless preparation at the highest level.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng chaired a meeting on preparations for APEC Viet Nam Year 2027 in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng chaired a meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday to look into preparations for APEC Viet Nam Year 2027, demanding specific, clear timelines and quality, practical, effective and thrifty logistics and reception.

Attending were Permanent Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Committee for APEC 2027 Phạm Gia Túc, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairman of the committee Lê Hoài Trung, among others.

Việt Nam hosted APEC Year in 2006 and 2017. APEC 2027 is one of Việt Nam’s top diplomatic priorities through 2030, requiring comprehensive, methodical and seamless preparation at the highest level.

PM Hưng praised the proactive, urgent and resolute performance of subcommittees, ministries, agencies, and localities on agenda, facilities and logistics, reception, communications and culture, security and health, along with resource mobilisation. Many tasks have been basically completed on schedule.

He said a successful APEC 2027, especially the Economic Leaders’ Week, will leave Việt Nam’s mark on APEC and international friends, and help connect global resources for socio-economic development of the country, localities and businesses.

On communications and culture, he asked the subcommittee to finish tasks, especially those for Việt Nam’s high-ranking delegation at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2026 in China and the handover of the 2027 APEC chairmanship. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam wants deeper ties with Belarus: Prime Minister

Việt Nam always follows and congratulates Belarus on its development gains under the leadership of President Aleksandr Lukashenko, PM Lê Minh Hưng said, praising positive results of bilateral cooperation, especially since General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm’s state visit to Belarus in May 2025.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Dominican Republic strengthen parliamentary cooperation

To advance bilateral ties, NA Vice President Nguyễn Thị Hồng proposed increasing exchanges at all levels, maintaining contacts between leaders and legislators, boosting the effectiveness of parliamentary friendship groups, sharing more legislative information and experience, and expanding economic, trade and investment partnerships in line with the strong political and diplomatic relationship.
Politics & Law

Prime Minister receives WEF Managing Director

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng stressed that Việt Nam is pursuing strategic breakthroughs to achieve rapid and sustainable economic growth, with the private sector playing a particularly important role. Priorities include institutional reform, adoption of international standards, protection of investors’ legitimate rights, infrastructure development and high-quality human resources.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, UAE hold third political consultation between foreign ministries

At the meeting, the two officials reviewed progress in bilateral relations in recent years and discussed measures to further deepen and broaden cooperation in a more effective and comprehensive manner in the time to come. They agreed to strengthen Việt Nam-UAE cooperation to enhance each country’s autonomy and resilience and diversification of its partnerships amid rapid global changes, complexity and uncertainty.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, UN step up cooperation on information, communications, digital governance

Ngô Đông Hải praised the UN's role in promoting international cooperation on information, communications and digital governance. He said Việt Nam placed strong emphasis on ensuring equal access to information, advancing inclusive digital transformation and expanding internet infrastructure, particularly in remote and disadvantaged areas, so that all people could benefit from scientific and technological advances.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom