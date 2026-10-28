PM pushes clear timelines for APEC Year 2027 preparations

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng chaired a meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday to look into preparations for APEC Viet Nam Year 2027, demanding specific, clear timelines and quality, practical, effective and thrifty logistics and reception.

Attending were Permanent Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Committee for APEC 2027 Phạm Gia Túc, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairman of the committee Lê Hoài Trung, among others.

Việt Nam hosted APEC Year in 2006 and 2017. APEC 2027 is one of Việt Nam’s top diplomatic priorities through 2030, requiring comprehensive, methodical and seamless preparation at the highest level.

PM Hưng praised the proactive, urgent and resolute performance of subcommittees, ministries, agencies, and localities on agenda, facilities and logistics, reception, communications and culture, security and health, along with resource mobilisation. Many tasks have been basically completed on schedule.

He said a successful APEC 2027, especially the Economic Leaders’ Week, will leave Việt Nam’s mark on APEC and international friends, and help connect global resources for socio-economic development of the country, localities and businesses.

On communications and culture, he asked the subcommittee to finish tasks, especially those for Việt Nam’s high-ranking delegation at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2026 in China and the handover of the 2027 APEC chairmanship. — VNA/VNS