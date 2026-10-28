Party chief and President urges University of Economics HCM City to raise training, research standards

HCM CITY — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm has called on the University of Economics HCM City (UEH) to improve the quality of education, modernise training programmes and teaching methods, and strengthen students’ ability to apply knowledge and solve practical problems.

He was speaking at a ceremony marking the university’s 50th anniversary on Wednesday, where he also presented it with the First-Class Labour Order.

The honour recognises the university’s contributions to training skilled workers, scientific research, and national socio-economic development over the past five decades.

Party chief & President Lâm said the UEH’s development has been closely linked to Việt Nam’s Đổi mới (Renewal) process and international integration, and contributed to changes in economic thinking and improvements in management and business capabilities.

He praised the university’s achievements, saying they reflected the knowledge, dedication, and sustained efforts of generations of lecturers and students.

The top leader said Politburo resolutions on breakthroughs in education and training, science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation had set important directions for the coming years.

The UEH should strive to meet advanced standards in education, research, and public service, and contribute more to workforce development, institutional reform, public administration, and the effective use of national resources, he said.

He urged the university to anticipate future workforce needs, prepare students for emerging professions, and develop interdisciplinary programmes combining economics and management with technology, data, and the law.

The university should also identify and nurture talent early, create more opportunities for students to participate in research, and improve the quality of postgraduate education, General Secretary & President Lâm said.

He said the search should focus on long-term challenges such as labour productivity, business competitiveness, digital, and green transformation, and population ageing.

He also stressed the importance of identifying opportunities and risks arising from international developments.

Drawing on HCM City’s experience, the university should study emerging issues and identify effective practices that could help shape national policies and serve as references for other localities, he said.

The UEH should identify suitable areas for cooperation with local authorities and businesses, focusing on practical challenges in management, production, market integration, service development, and sustainable resource use, he said.

He also called for efforts to develop a cohort of top experts and nurture the next generation of scholars and researchers.

He urged the UEH to strengthen ties with Vietnamese technocrats living abroad, select suitable international partners for joint academic programmes and research groups, and expand lecturer and student exchanges.

The university should review its development strategy and identify priorities capable of delivering measurable improvements, he said.

Each task should have clear objectives, resources, responsibilities, and implementation deadlines, he said.

The UEH should resolve matters within its authority and promptly refer difficulties beyond its powers to relevant agencies, he said.

He said the Government would direct ministries and local authorities to continue removing regulatory and policy obstacles and create favourable conditions for the university’s development.

He also called on businesses, partners, and alumni to continue supporting the university, creating more opportunities for students in education, research, and career development.

The anniversary also marked the beginning of a new development phase for the UEH as a multidisciplinary, sustainable university seeking to become a regional centre for urban innovation.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bùi Quang Hùng, director of UEH, said: “Fifty years gives UEH the right to be proud, but it does not allow us to stand still. While a nation can move fast with capital and technology, it can only go far through its people. This is the journey of Knowledge - People - Future that UEH will continue to pursue.”

The university has set targets of ranking among Asia’s top 150 universities by 2030 and the top 100 between 2035 and 2045. — VNS