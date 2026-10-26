Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wraps up official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his entourage left Hà Nội on Monday evening, concluding a three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Lê Minh Hưng.

During the visit, PM Tusk laid wreaths in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum and at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bắc Son Street.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm hosted a reception for the Polish PM.

PM Hưng hosted the official welcome; held talks, a press briefing and banquet for PM Tusk. The two leaders witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents and addressed the Việt Nam-Poland Business Conference.

President of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn also met with PM Tusk.

During talks and meetings, the Vietnamese leaders welcomed PM Tusk on his visit to Việt Nam again and affirmed that Việt Nam and Poland are traditional friends with good friendship and multifaceted cooperation tested over more than 76 years of history.

In its foreign policy, Việt Nam consistently propels relations with traditional friends, including Poland, a top priority partner in Central and Eastern Europe, they said, adding that the Polish PM’s visit holds significance and opens a new cooperation phase in bilateral ties.

PM Tusk said he is glad to return after 16 years and praised Việt Nam’s economic, social and diplomatic progress, calling its growth a global model built on diligence, creativity and intellect. He said Việt Nam is Poland’s leading partner in Southeast Asian and one of its most important in Asia. The two countries share similarities and are both proud to have risen after war through efforts to rebuild and develop their countries that have won the world’s admiration.

The leaders reviewed the bilateral ties and global and regional issues, and welcomed strong cooperation across all areas, especially in politics and diplomacy, with high political trust.

Two-way trade approached US$4 billion in 2025, up 14.8 per cent from 2024, but both sides described the level modest relative to potential and agreed to push it to $6 billion by 2030.

Việt Nam thanked Poland for ratifying the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and asked it to press remaining EU parliaments to follow suit, urge the European Commission to lift the yellow card warning on Vietnamese seafood, and help Vietnamese agricultural, forestry, seafood, wood, apparel and footwear products to penetrate deeper into the EU market.

Both sides agreed to expand national defence-security ties, cooperation against transnational crime and cybersecurity, and work on energy, especially renewables; science – technology, education, culture, sports, tourism, agriculture, health, climate response, and green transition. They also agreed to facilitate travel for citizens from both nations.

They adopted a Joint Statement on the establishment of Việt Nam-Poland Strategic Partnership and a 2026-2030 Action Plan to deepen it, citing a shared vision and determination to make the bilateral ties more comprehensive and substantive.

In Hội An Ward of central Đà Nẵng City, PM Tusk laid flowers at a monument to Polish architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski, known locally as Kazik, for his work on conserving and restoring cultural and historical relics, including Hội An ancient town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary. He toured the ancient town and met residents and tourists, and had previously walked the Hà Nội's Old Quarter to experience local life, culture and food. — VNA/VNS