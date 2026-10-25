Polish PM Donald Tusk arrives in Hà Nội, starting official activities

HÀ NỘI — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Sunday evening, accompanied by a high-level delegation, to begin official activities in the capital during his visit to Việt Nam from October 24 to 26.

The visit, at the invitation of Vietnamese counterpart Lê Minh Hưng, marks Tusk’s first official visit to Việt Nam during his current term as Government leader of Poland.

Before arriving in Hà Nội, the Polish PM visited Đà Nẵng, including the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Hội An Ancient Town, where he paid tribute to Polish architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski (1944–1997), whose work made significant contributions to the preservation of Hội An and the Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary.

The Polish delegation includes senior officials from the ministries responsible for science and higher education, foreign affairs, development and technology, and state assets.

Poland was among the first European countries to establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam, doing so on February 4, 1950. The two countries have since maintained longstanding friendship and expanded cooperation across a range of fields.

Poland is now one of Việt Nam’s important trading partners in Central and Eastern Europe. Bilateral trade has continued to grow, reaching more than US$2.6 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up 17 per cent year on year.

Education is another longstanding pillar of bilateral cooperation. Vietnamese-Polish educational ties have developed over decades through undergraduate and postgraduate training programmes and exchanges of officials, contributing to Việt Nam’s human resource development, particularly in engineering, natural sciences and medicine and pharmacy.

The Vietnamese community in Poland numbers approximately 30,000 people, most of whom live in Warsaw and surrounding areas. The community serves as an important bridge for people-to-people exchanges and closer ties between the two countries.