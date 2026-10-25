NA President sets June 2027 deadline for APEC projects, rules out delays, quality cuts and violations

AN GIANG — National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday called for all projects serving APEC 2027 to be completed by June 30, 2027, at the latest, with quality, safety and transparency ensured, and all facilities brought into coordinated operation in time for the event.

He made the request while working with An Giang Province’s leaders to review the implementation of National Assembly (NA) Resolution No. 41/2026/QH16 on special mechanisms and policies to address difficulties and obstacles in carrying out projects and works for the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Phú Quốc Special Zone.

Mẫn praised the efforts and determination of the Government, ministries and agencies, An Giang Province, Phú Quốc authorities, investors and contractors in implementing the projects. He also commended officials, engineers and workers directly involved in the construction of 21 projects and works in the area.

With a comprehensive legal framework in place, An Giang Province had accelerated implementation, with disbursement of public investment capital for 2026 reaching 69.64 per cent, while many projects were progressing towards completion smoothly, he said.

Highlighting key tasks and solutions for the coming period, he stressed the principle of 'three no’s' - no postponement of deadlines, no lowering of quality standards and no violations.

The June 30, 2027, deadline for completing the projects is mandatory, he said, adding that safety, quality and aesthetics must not be compromised, and all facilities serving APEC 2027 must meet international standards. Implementation must be accelerated while ensuring safety, compliance with the law, openness and transparency, with no loss or waste of public resources.

He also highlighted the importance of urban landscaping, particularly along major routes that international delegations will use.

Mẫn called for stronger communication and public outreach about APEC 2027, stressing that the NA had provided the necessary mechanisms and the province must now deliver tangible results.

Mẫn also called for progress to be managed according to three project groups, supported by a single, consistent set of data. An Giang Province and central agencies must regularly update figures to accurately reflect the actual volume of work completed on site, while striving to disburse 100 per cent of the 2026 state-funded investment plan.

Projects likely to meet their deadlines should move into finishing, acceptance and trial-operation stages, with efforts made to complete them one to two months ahead of schedule.

For projects at risk of delays or failure to meet deadlines, including Section 1 of the urban railway, provincial road DT.975, APEC Boulevard, the embankment and land reclamation project covering 57 hectares, two reservoirs, and the undergrounding of technical infrastructure in the An Thới area, he called for specific catch-up plans and weekly inspections.

Resettlement areas must be completed first to ensure that residents who give up land for the projects have stable places to live, he said. Attention must also be paid to housing and living conditions for workers already in Phú Quốc and those who will arrive to work there.

He emphasised that the projects must form a coordinated, modern infrastructure system that can be managed and operated efficiently and sustainably beyond the summit.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc said close monitoring of progress for every project component was essential from now until the deadline.

For transport infrastructure, including railways and aviation facilities, as well as the convention centre, theatre and hotel system, specific implementation stages, workloads and completion deadlines must be clearly defined, he said.

The Government would conduct regular inspections and follow-up meetings, including online sessions, to stay abreast of developments, resolve difficulties promptly and ensure that projects remained on schedule, Túc added.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Mẫn and a central-level delegation inspected several key projects serving APEC 2027 in Phú Quốc Special Zone. These include the expansion of Phú Quốc International Airport, provincial road DT.975, Section 1 of the urban railway, APEC Boulevard and the APEC Convention Centre. — VNS