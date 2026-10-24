Việt Nam, Workers' Party of Belgium seek to strengthen ties

BRUSSELS — Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung met with Benjamin Pestieau, Deputy General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Belgium (PTB) in Brussels on October 24, as part of the official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm.

At the meeting, Trung conveyed the top Vietnamese leader's greetings to the PTB leadership and congratulated the party on its positive results and growing position in the 2024 elections.

He thanked generations of PTB members for their valuable support for Việt Nam during its past struggle for independence and its current national development. The minister affirmed that the CPV attaches importance to its traditional friendship and solidarity with the Belgian party.

Sharing information about Việt Nam's situation, achievements after 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), its socialist-oriented market economy and strategic development goals for 2030 and 2045, Trung highlighted the important role of international cooperation. He said Việt Nam wishes to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation with political parties in Europe, including the PTB.

Minister Trung proposed that the two parties increase exchanges of delegations, share theoretical knowledge and experience in party building, and coordinate more closely at multilateral forums, including the International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (IMCWP).

He called on the PTB to use its voice and influence within Belgium's political system and across Europe to promote cooperation between Việt Nam and Belgium, as well as between Việt Nam and the European Union (EU).

For his part, Pestieau welcomed General Secretary and President Lâm's visit and congratulated the CPV on the success of its 14th National Congress and Việt Nam's achievements in enhancing its international standing.

He affirmed the PTB's desire to further strengthen ties between the two parties and make a positive contribution to Việt Nam-Belgium relations. He expressed his interest in promoting dialogue and coordination with political parties, including the CPV, to seek solutions that support peace, cooperation and development in their respective regions and around the world.

Both sides agreed to uphold their traditional solidarity and strengthen dialogue and coordination at international events involving communist and workers' parties, as well as left-wing and progressive forces worldwide, contributing to peace, justice, social progress and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS