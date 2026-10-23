Việt Nam to make more active, responsible contributions to UN efforts: PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will keep making active, responsible contributions to United Nations (UN) efforts for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng told the UN Resident Coordinator and heads of UN agencies in Việt Nam during a reception in Hà Nội on Friday, ahead of UN Day on Saturday (October 24).

PM Hưng said Việt Nam always attaches importance to the UN’s central, irreplaceable role in global governance, and praised the broad, substantive gains in cooperation since Việt Nam joined the bloc almost 50 years ago.

He pointed to Việt Nam’s two strategic 100-year strategic goals and its push for double-digit economic growth, which must come with stable, sustainable development and a better quality of life for all citizens.

According to him, Việt Nam’s priorities are overhauling the growth model, sharpening competitiveness and lifting growth quality, with science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as the main drivers. The approach ties growth to social progress and equity, human development, and reforms in education, health care, culture and social affairs, while protecting the environment, adapting to climate change and securing energy supply.

Việt Nam will keep taking part in UN peacekeeping operations, push the initiative for an International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development, back UN reform, follow the Green One UN House agreement and work with the UN to set up the Regional Counter Cybercrime Hub for Asia-Pacific in Việt Nam, he said.

Looking ahead, he urged UN agencies to use their specialised expertise and global partner networks to help Việt Nam tap knowledge and funding, obtain policy and legal advice, advance cooperation in science, technology and innovation, and gain access to and gradually master strategic technologies, while playing a deeper role in global AI governance.

He also asked the UN to support Việt Nam’s push for a green and circular economy, energy security and a just energy transition; a workforce suited to the digital era; policies on population ageing, green transition and climate adaptation; and smart, sustainable agriculture, among other areas.

The host called on both sides to soon finalise the Việt Nam-UN sustainable development cooperation framework for 2027-31, in line with Việt Nam’s development priorities.

UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Pauline Tamesis called Việt Nam an increasingly important and constructive multilateral partner that has moved from aid recipient to active contributor to the UN.

She welcomed the messages delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm at the High-Level General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 81st session. She also congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic gains and its practical contributions to international peace, security and development through peacekeeping, multilateral cooperation, South-South cooperation and the sharing of development experience.

The UN also credited Việt Nam with a pioneering role in efforts to overhaul the bloc and active engagement in global digital transformation and AI governance. Tamesis backed the priorities the PM outlined and said the UN stands ready to support Việt Nam in its new growth phase.

The World Health Organisation’s Chief Representative lauded Việt Nam’s focus on workforce development and its rollout of Resolution 72-NQ/TW, which sets out breakthrough measures to strengthen health protection and care. It pledged support for grassroots health care, digital transformation in the health sector and responses to public health challenges.

The UNESCO Chief Representative vowed support for Việt Nam’s science, technology and innovation, ethical and equitable AI use, rollout of Resolution 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training, and cultural cooperation.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Chief Representative commended Việt Nam’s contribution to global food security and promised support for sustainable agriculture and South-South cooperation.

The UN Development Programme’s Chief Representative committed to further support for Việt Nam in overhauling its growth model, adapting to climate change, improving policies, mobilising financing for the Just Energy Transition Partnership, advancing green transition and building worker and business capacity.

Việt Nam and UN agencies will work together to mark the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s accession to the UN next year. — VNA/VNS