Việt Nam, EU agree to explore maritime economy as new cooperation pillar

BRUSSELS — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm held talks with European Council President António Costa during his official visit to the European Union (EU), with both sides pledging to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation in emerging areas.

President Costa warmly welcomed General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and the high-level Vietnamese delegation, recalling his positive impressions of Việt Nam and the warm reception he received during his visit to the country in early January.

He said the two leaders’ early reunion reflected growing political trust between Việt Nam and the EU, affirming that Việt Nam was an important partner for the bloc in the Indo-Pacific region.

Costa expressed confidence that the two sides would build on their political trust and positive cooperation record to further deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deliver tangible benefits to both sides.

Tô Lâm, making his first visit to the EU in his new capacity, praised the role of the European Council and President Costa personally in shaping the bloc’s strategic priorities, promoting unity and consensus among member states, and strengthening the EU’s autonomy and resilience.

He also commended the EU’s contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and around the world.

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam regarded the EU as one of its top priority partners, with substantial shared interests and long-term cooperation potential. He called for commitments to be translated into concrete results and practical projects that support development and improve people’s livelihoods on both sides.

The two leaders welcomed positive progress in Việt Nam–EU relations after more than 36 years of diplomatic ties, particularly following the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026.

Against a backdrop of complex regional and global developments, they agreed to strengthen dialogue, exchanges and contacts at all levels, particularly at the high level, to consolidate political trust and mutual understanding.

They also called for more effective cooperation and breakthroughs through expanded engagement in emerging areas aligned with the development priorities of both sides, including green transition, innovation, strategic infrastructure and the circular economy.

Sharing a vision for a green maritime economy, ocean protection and maritime security, the two leaders agreed to explore ways to promote maritime economic cooperation as a potential new pillar of bilateral relations.

Boosting trade, investment and connectivity

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm called for deeper economic, trade and investment ties, urging both sides to make more effective use of the potential and advantages offered by the Việt Nam–EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

He thanked the EU for recognising Việt Nam’s efforts and removing the country from Annex I of its list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.

He also called for closer coordination to resolve longstanding issues, including lifting the EU’s “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing by Việt Nam, and securing the early ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

President Costa reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to strengthening substantive cooperation with Việt Nam, highlighting the potential of EU programmes and initiatives, including Global Gateway, to promote high-quality investment, sustainable connectivity infrastructure and the energy transition.

The EU also stood ready to expand cooperation, share experience and build capacity in maritime security and safety, cybersecurity and crisis management, while coordinating responses to non-traditional challenges, particularly climate change and emerging technological challenges, including artificial intelligence.

Such cooperation, he said, would be pursued in line with the needs, priorities and shared interests of both sides.

Supporting multilateralism and maritime security

The two leaders held extensive discussions on regional and international issues, agreeing to enhance exchanges, consultations and coordination at multilateral forums, uphold multilateralism, the United Nations Charter and international law, and make effective use of ASEAN–EU relations to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the Indo-Pacific.

President Costa stressed that the EU attached importance to strengthening ties with ASEAN, with Việt Nam regarded as a leading partner, as the two blocs work towards upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027, marking the 50th anniversary of their dialogue relations.

He reaffirmed the EU’s support for ASEAN centrality and for ASEAN’s and Việt Nam’s positions on the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security and safety, as well as freedom of navigation and overflight, in seas and oceans.

The talks reaffirmed the shared commitment of Việt Nam and the EU to strengthening their strategic partnership, expanding practical cooperation and contributing to a rules-based international order amid growing regional and global challenges. — VNS