Việt Nam–Denmark ties gain fresh momentum with comprehensive strategic partnership

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Denmark have elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new chapter in deep and effective cooperation between the two countries, toward sustainable development for a green future.

The upgrade was announced during the state visit to Denmark by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation from October 19–21, marking a milestone in bilateral relations that have progressed from traditional development partners to comprehensive partners in 2013 and Green Strategic Partners in 2023.

New momentum for cooperation

King Frederik X conferred General Secretary and President Tô Lâm the Order of the Elephant, Denmark's highest honour reserved for members of Royal Family and foreign heads of state, as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties (1971–2026). The gesture carried profound political and diplomatic significance, recognising their longstanding cooperation and reaffirming Denmark's special appreciation of Việt Nam.

While in Denmark, the top Vietnamese leader held high-level meetings with Danish leaders. At his meeting with King Frederik X and Queen Mary, both sides welcomed the positive development of bilateral relations. The King recalled his visits to Việt Nam in 2009, 2011 and 2022, highlighting the Danish Royal Family's special connection with the country, including fond memories of his late father, Prince Henrik, who had lived in Hà Nội.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in economics, trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, energy transition, the green economy, the marine economy, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.

At a meeting with Danish Parliament Speaker Henrik Frandsen, the two leaders praised the contributions of the two legislatures to strengthening political trust and consolidating the legal foundations for bilateral cooperation. They concurred to increase exchanges at all levels and share experience in institutional development related to digital transformation, green economy and circular economy, and climate change response. On international issues, they stressed the importance of upholding the United Nations Charter, respecting independence and sovereignty, and settling disputes peacefully. They also supported ASEAN's position on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Following talks between General Secretary and President Lâm and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the two countries adopted a joint statement on the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Denmark became the first Nordic country and the second European Union member state to establish this highest-level partnership framework with Việt Nam.

PM Frederiksen affirmed Denmark’s readiness to share experience and technology and support Việt Nam in developing renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, promoting a just energy transition and achieving its net-zero emissions target by 2050.

Expanding business opportunities

Việt Nam is entering a new phase of development, accelerating a growth model driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, while advancing green transition and sustainable development. These are areas in which Denmark has considerable strengths, creating opportunities for the two countries to move beyond policy and experience sharing towards investment, technology research and development, high-quality human resource training, and the creation of new products and growth drivers.

At the Việt Nam–Denmark Business Forum and a meeting with Danish multinational corporations, including LEGO, Maersk, Pandora, Carlsberg, CIP and Vestas, attended by King Frederik X and the Vietnamese leader, the two sides explored opportunities for expanded business cooperation.

General Secretary and President Lam encouraged Danish enterprises to move from “investing in Vietnam” to “investing alongside Việt Nam” through stronger links with domestic businesses, and from “producing in Vietnam” to “researching, innovating and making in Việt Nam”, positioning Việt Nam as a regional research and development and innovation hub. Priority areas include green growth, offshore wind power, green logistics and seaport infrastructure, biomedicine, high-tech agriculture and the circular economy.

During the visit, leaders of the two countries witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents involving ministries, agencies and businesses in areas including life sciences, advanced biomedicine, digital healthcare, sustainable energy, offshore wind power, aviation supply chains, quantum information technology and STEAM education.

At the University of Copenhagen, General Secretary and President Lam delivered a policy speech outlining five major directions for cooperation and stressing Việt Nam's determination to make science and technology, innovation and education key drivers of development as it pursues its centenary goals.

Alongside political and economic engagements, people-centred activities helped deepen ties between the two countries. In Copenhagen, General Secretary and President Lâm, his spouse and the delegation met Vietnamese embassy staff and representatives of Vietnamese communities in Denmark, Iceland and southern Sweden.

Lê Sơn Hà, president of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Sweden, stressed the importance of preserving the Vietnamese language and passing cultural values on to younger generations, affirming the Vietnamese community’s commitment to solidarity and mutual support.

In a separate activity on October 19, Madam Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of the Vietnamese leader, and Queen Mary presented a collection of Vietnamese books to BIBLIOTEKET Rentemestervej, a library and community cultural centre in Copenhagen.

General Secretary and President Lâm's successful state visit to Denmark marked a historic milestone in bilateral relations, reflecting the strategic vision, political determination and mutual trust of the two countries' leaders. It has also provided fresh impetus for Việt Nam–Denmark ties to reach new heights through broader and more effective cooperation. — VNA/VNS