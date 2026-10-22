Sun Group showcases aviation ecosystem at Routes World 2026 to boost Phú Quốc air links

FRANKFURT — Sun Group is showcasing its integrated aviation ecosystem, spanning airline operations, airport infrastructure, ground handling and in-flight catering, at Routes World 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany.

On the opening day, October 21, the group's booth E20 welcomed representatives of international airlines and industry partners to discuss potential cooperation, particularly opportunities to expand air connectivity to Phú Quốc ahead of APEC 2027.

Linking aviation and tourism

Taking place from October 21 to 23, Routes World 2026 is a leading international forum for air route development, bringing together airlines, airports, tourism organisations and destination representatives to discuss market opportunities and explore potential new air routes.

At the event, Sun Group is presenting the key businesses in its aviation division: Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA); Phú Quốc International Airport, managed and operated by the group through Sun Airport Corporation (SAC); Vân Đồn International Airport; Sun PhuQuoc Ground Services (SGP); and Sun PhuQuoc Air Catering Services (SCA).

By developing capabilities across air transport, airport infrastructure, ground handling and in-flight catering, Sun Group has established an integrated operating model designed to improve coordination across the aviation value chain. For international airlines, this creates opportunities for cooperation in areas ranging from route development and operational partnerships to airport services, helping facilitate the launch of new air services.

A key feature of Sun Group's strategy is the integration of its aviation businesses with its tourism, hospitality and entertainment operations in Phú Quốc and other destinations across Việt Nam. This approach creates opportunities to develop travel products for specific markets, stimulate passenger demand and link air services more closely with experiences at destinations.

As competition for international air routes increasingly depends on destinations' ability to attract visitors and sustain demand, the group's integrated model aims to create value across the visitor journey and expand opportunities for cooperation beyond traditional aviation operations.

Expanding international air connectivity to Phú Quốc

A key priority for Sun Group at Routes World 2026 is to strengthen international air connectivity to Phú Quốc as the island prepares for APEC 2027 and enters a new phase of development.

Sun Group is investing about VNĐ22 trillion in the expansion of Phú Quốc International Airport. The project includes a second runway, a new T2 international passenger terminal, a dedicated VIP terminal, additional aircraft parking stands and supporting infrastructure. The facilities are scheduled to begin operations in 2027, in time for APEC.

The T2 terminal is designed to handle 24 million passengers a year. In addition to increasing the airport's capacity to serve international flights, the expansion is expected to provide infrastructure to support Phú Quốc's long-term development as an international destination.

During Routes World 2026, Sun Group's aviation division is holding bilateral meetings with airlines, airports and route development partners. Discussions focus on launching new routes, strengthening existing air links and increasing international visitor arrivals to Phú Quốc across the leisure, business and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) segments, particularly ahead of APEC 2027.

Sun Group's participation in Routes World 2026 marks another step in its efforts to expand the aviation division's international partnership network. Ahead of APEC 2027, the group is pursuing coordinated development across airline operations, airport infrastructure, aviation services and tourism. Through this approach, it aims to strengthen Phú Quốc's connections with international markets and support the island's sustainable, long-term growth.