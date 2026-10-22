Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Nationwide manhunt launched for four escaped dangerous inmates

October 22, 2026 - 17:33
A nationwide search is under way for four prisoners who escaped while working, two of them convicted of murder and one of drug trafficking.
Portraits of the four wanted men. — Photo from the police

KHÁNH HÒA — Authorities have launched a nationwide manhunt for four inmates, two of them convicted of murder, who escaped from a prison in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa.

Col. Hà Duy Chinh, warden of A2 Prison, opened a criminal case against the men on Thursday for escaping from detention and issued special wanted notices for all four. Khánh Hòa police are helping with the search.

The men fled at about 3pm on Wednesday while working in the prison’s No.1 sub-camp.

Three of the men are serving 20-year terms: Hồ Văn Tình, 24, from Gia Lai Province, for murder and drug trafficking; Lữ Văn Toàn, 31, from Thanh Hóa, for murder; and Võ Hoàng Duy, 27, also from Gia Lai, for drug trafficking. The fourth, Lê Văn Cường, 32, from Phú Thọ, was convicted of theft and drug possession.

The notices said anyone has the right to apprehend the men and take them to the nearest police station, prosecutors’ office or local government office, and that the prison must be informed immediately after any arrest or handover. — VNS

escapee wanted prison

see also

More on this story

Society

Greening Hà Nội's streets

Hà Nội is introducing greenery at bus stops, underpasses and bridges to make the capital greener, cooler and more beautiful. The pilot projects have won praise from residents as the city works towards expanding its green space.
Society

Medical equipment donated to save more kids with heart disease

German professor Erich Johann Lejeune, Founder of Heart for Heart Foundation for Life, presented a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) system and two cardiac ultrasound machines, donated by Heart for Heart Foundation to the Đà Nẵng General Hospital on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the co-operation in the region.
Society

Bridge takes shape

There’s a new bridge taking shape spanning HCM City’s Sài Gòn River. The 720 metre leaf-shaped pedestrian crossing will Bạch Đằng Wharf with the Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area when it opens in time for Lunar New Year.
Society

South Korean MBA student inspires lifelong learning in HCM City

Choi Chang Young, a 52-year-old South Korean student holding two bachelor’s degrees and decades of executive leadership experience, has embarked on a new academic chapter by enrolling in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at the HCM City Open University (HCMCOU).

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom