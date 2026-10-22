Nationwide manhunt launched for four escaped dangerous inmates

KHÁNH HÒA — Authorities have launched a nationwide manhunt for four inmates, two of them convicted of murder, who escaped from a prison in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa.

Col. Hà Duy Chinh, warden of A2 Prison, opened a criminal case against the men on Thursday for escaping from detention and issued special wanted notices for all four. Khánh Hòa police are helping with the search.

The men fled at about 3pm on Wednesday while working in the prison’s No.1 sub-camp.

Three of the men are serving 20-year terms: Hồ Văn Tình, 24, from Gia Lai Province, for murder and drug trafficking; Lữ Văn Toàn, 31, from Thanh Hóa, for murder; and Võ Hoàng Duy, 27, also from Gia Lai, for drug trafficking. The fourth, Lê Văn Cường, 32, from Phú Thọ, was convicted of theft and drug possession.

The notices said anyone has the right to apprehend the men and take them to the nearest police station, prosecutors’ office or local government office, and that the prison must be informed immediately after any arrest or handover. — VNS