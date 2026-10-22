Việt Nam detains Marshall Islands-flagged vessel after damaging port berth

QUẢNG NGÃI — Vietnamese authorities have detained the AQUACHARM, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel that damaged a berth at Dung Quất Port in central Việt Nam, pending the resolution of a compensation claim.

The Quảng Ngãi Maritime Administration issued a notice on Thursday confirming the implementation of a vessel detention order issued by the People’s Court of Region 2 in Quảng Ngãi under Decision No. 154/QĐ-BGTB dated October 21.

The vessel, IMO number 9921609, is owned by Panama-registered WEALTH LINE INC and represented by S&A Maritime Joint Stock Company.

The incident occurred at 5.45pm on October 18 as the vessel was manoeuvring towards berth No. 10 at Dung Quất Port, operated by Hòa Phát Dung Quất Steel JSC. Despite being assisted by a pilot and three tugboats, the vessel’s bow struck the berth structure.

The collision left an approximately five-metre-long tear extending from the bow towards both the port and starboard sides of the vessel.

At the time, AQUACHARM was carrying 170,586 tonnes of iron ore loaded at Port Hedland in Australia. The vessel had 22 crew members on board and was captained by South Korean Lee Sanghwa.

Lê Văn Lương, director of the Quảng Ngãi Maritime Administration, said the incident had caused property damage to a third party.

Under maritime law, the administration is authorised to temporarily detain a vessel for up to five days for investigation and verification. After that period, it must permit the vessel to leave the port unless a competent judicial authority has issued a further restraint order, he said.

To safeguard its claim for compensation for the damaged berth, Hòa Phát Dung Quất Steel JSC petitioned the People’s Court of Region 2 in Quảng Ngãi to issue a vessel detention order,

The detention constitutes an interim measure in civil proceedings intended to prevent the vessel from leaving before compensation obligations have been fulfilled or an agreement has been reached between the parties. The company has paid the required vessel detention fee of VNĐ8 million (US$310).

During the detention period, the Quảng Ngãi Maritime Administration has ordered AQUACHARM not to leave the port waters under its jurisdiction. The vessel must remain at its designated anchorage, maintain sufficient crew on board and ensure watchkeeping arrangements in accordance with regulations.

It must also comply with maritime safety and security requirements and take measures to prevent environmental pollution in the anchorage area.

The incident has been reported to the Quảng Ngãi Provincial People’s Committee, the Việt Nam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration, the People’s Court of Region 2 in Quảng Ngãi, Coast Guard Region 2 Command, Hòa Phát Dung Quất Steel and relevant port authorities for coordinated monitoring and handling in accordance with Vietnamese law and international maritime practices. — VNS