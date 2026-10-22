UK Royal Navy’s patrol vessel pays second visit to HCM City

HCM CITY — The UK Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey docked at Nhà Rồng–Khánh Hội International Port in HCM City on Thursday, starting a week-long friendship visit.

It is the ship’s first call at the city since 2023. Officers and crew will take part in cultural exchanges with local schools and a charity, and in professional exchanges with the Việt Nam People’s Navy.

Col. Phạm Tiến Dũng, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2 Command, and UK Consul General in HCM City Alexandra Smith were among those attending the welcoming ceremony.

Helen Taylor, HMS Spey’s commanding officer, said the visit aims to strengthen UK–Việt Nam ties and marks the first anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Taylor said HMS Spey is one of five Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessels in the Royal Navy. It has been permanently deployed in the Indo-Pacific since 2021, boosting the Navy’s regional presence and building strategic partnerships with regional allies, including Việt Nam.

During the October 22–28 stay, the ship’s command team and crew will pay courtesy calls to leaders of the HCM City People’s Committee, Military Region 7 Command and Naval Region 2 Command. They will also join cultural and sporting exchanges with naval personnel and visit local historical and cultural sites. — VNA/VNS