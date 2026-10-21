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Home Politics & Law

Polish PM Donald Tusk to pay official visit to Việt Nam

October 21, 2026 - 14:23
Việt Nam and Poland established diplomatic relations on February 4, 1950, and marked the 75th anniversary of ties in 2025.
Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. —PAP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from October 24 to 26.

The visit will be made at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Lê Minh Hưng, according to the announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on Wednesday.

Việt Nam and Poland established diplomatic relations on February 4, 1950, and marked the 75th anniversary of ties in 2025.

The relationship spans political dialogue, trade, education, science and cultural exchanges.

The two countries have also sought to deepen cooperation following former Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to Poland in January 2025, during which they agreed to work towards elevating bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

Bilateral trade reached approximately US$3.94 billion in 2025, up 14.8 per cent year on year, according to Vietnamese government figures. Việt Nam exports electronics, machinery, garments, footwear, coffee and other agricultural products to Poland, while Polish exports include machinery, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and food products.

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