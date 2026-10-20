International media spotlights depth of Việt Nam–Denmark ties

HÀ NỘI — Danish and international media have extensively covered General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly’s three-day state visit to Denmark, highlighting the strength of the Việt Nam–Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

Danish media outlets, along with Canada’s Ground News, the UK’s hellomagazine.com, Yahoo and US magazine Town & Country, on Monday, stressed that the presence of Denmark's Crown Prince Christian, representing the next generation of the Danish Royal Family, during the visit, reflects the special importance Denmark and its Royal Family attach to strengthening friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam.

Media reports spotlighted the State banquet hosted by King Frederik X and Queen Mary at Christiansborg Palace for General Secretary and President Lâm and his spouse. They also covered King Frederik X’s and the top Vietnamese leader’s visits to the Danish Parliament and the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, as well as Queen Mary’s and Ly’s visits to a library, a cultural centre and the Royal Danish Theatre.

Ground News and Town & Country noted that Denmark and Việt Nam established diplomatic relations in 1971, marking 55 years of their bilateral ties this year.

The Royal House of Denmark and several Danish media outlets also highlighted King Frederik X’s presentation of the Order of the Elephant to the Vietnamese leader. Citing a statement from the Royal House , dk-sundhed.dk described it as Denmark’s oldest and most prestigious royal order of chivalry, dating back to the mid-15th century. The National Encyclopedia of Denmark states that it is primarily awarded to members of the Danish and foreign royal families and heads of state.

The statement said more than 18,200 Vietnamese people currently live in Denmark, while around 150 Danish companies operate in Việt Nam. The Vietnamese leader’s State visit focused on strengthening cooperation in green energy, healthcare and food, building on the strategic partnership established in 2023, while reaffirming shared bilateral trade interests.

According to tv2.dk, economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Denmark has continued to expand in recent years, with the presence of major Danish corporations such as Pandora, which has built a factory in Việt Nam, and Lego. Close investment and trade links were described as a key driver of General Secretary and President Lâm’s state visit to the European country.

Danish media also highlighted prospects for the two countries to elevate their relations to a new strategic cooperation framework, with the promotion of trade cooperation among its objectives. — VNA/VNS