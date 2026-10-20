Việt Nam, Denmark elevate ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

COPENHAGEN — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed to elevate Việt Nam–Denmark relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during their talks in Copenhagen on Tuesday, marking a major milestone as the two countries celebrate 55 years of diplomatic ties.

The agreement was reached during the Vietnamese top leader's State visit to Denmark from October 19-21, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations and establishing a framework to bolster ties across trade and investment, green transition, renewable energy, strategic infrastructure, science and technology, and other areas.

The two leaders agreed to adopt a joint statement upgrading bilateral relations, creating fresh political momentum for substantive and effective cooperation in the long-term interests of their peoples and for peace, stability and sustainable development in their respective regions and beyond.

Denmark becomes the second European Union member state to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam, Frederiksen noted, expressing her desire to further strengthen cooperation with the Southeast Asian country under the new framework.

During the talks, the Danish Government leader said General Secretary & President Tô Lâm's visit – coinciding with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026 – reflected the two countries’ political trust and shared determination to take bilateral ties to a new stage.

PM Frederiksen congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in economic and social development and international integration, and recognised its growing role and standing in the region and globally. She described Việt Nam as one of Denmark’s important partners in Southeast Asia.

Party chief & President Tô Lâm, in turn, thanked King Frederik X, Queen Mary, PM Frederiksen, the Danish Government and people for their warm and thoughtful welcome. He congratulated Denmark on its impressive development, highlighting its economic strength, competitiveness, high quality of life and leading position in green transition, renewable energy, science and technology, and innovation.

Expanding trade and investment

The two leaders welcomed the deepening of bilateral friendship and cooperation over the past 55 years, noting that ties had expanded from traditional development cooperation to a relationship between trusted, equal partners pursuing mutual benefits.

Key milestones included the establishment of a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and a Green Strategic Partnership in 2023.

Building on these achievements, they agreed to capitalise on emerging opportunities and leverage each country’s strengths to advance cooperation and support their respective development goals.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation was identified as a key pillar of the new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides pledged to effectively implement the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), facilitate market access and enable businesses to participate more deeply in global value chains and supply chains, with the aim of increasing bilateral trade.

PM Frederiksen spoke highly of Việt Nam’s investment and business environment and development prospects, affirming Denmark’s interest in expanding economic, trade and investment ties. She supported Danish companies in increasing their presence and making long-term investments in Việt Nam, particularly in high-tech, environmentally friendly and high-value-added projects.

Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm welcomed the contributions of leading Danish companies operating in Việt Nam, including LEGO, Maersk, Pandora, Carlsberg and Vestas. He called for stronger policy dialogue and investment promotion to translate cooperation commitments into concrete projects.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen coordination between ministries, agencies, localities, businesses and people, while maintaining high-level exchanges and contacts through Party, State and people-to-people channels.

Green transition and renewable energy

Green transition, climate change response and sustainable development will remain long-term strategic priorities, with both sides agreeing to build on the Green Strategic Partnership established in 2023.

PM Frederiksen affirmed Denmark’s readiness to share experience and technology and support Việt Nam in developing renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, advancing a just energy transition and achieving its commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The top Vietnamese leader called on Denmark to provide further support for Việt Nam in refining its policy framework, mobilising green finance and promoting large-scale renewable energy projects, particularly offshore wind power. He also called for assistance in effectively implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in strategic infrastructure, seaports, logistics, green maritime transport and supply-chain connectivity.

The General Secretary and State President welcomed Danish companies’ participation in developing Việt Nam’s seaport system, logistics centres, transport infrastructure and green transport corridors, areas that could strengthen connectivity and support sustainable economic growth.

Science, technology and innovation

Science and technology, innovation and digital transformation were identified as emerging drivers of bilateral cooperation.

The two sides agreed to step up research, application and technology transfer in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology, biomedicine, digital technologies and emerging industries.

They also pledged to strengthen links among universities, research institutes, innovation centres and businesses in both countries, while promoting the training of highly skilled personnel.

Cooperation will also be expanded in healthcare, the circular economy, smart urban development and climate change adaptation, alongside greater exchanges in culture, education, tourism, local-level cooperation and people-to-people ties.

PM Frederiksen particularly praised the contributions of the Vietnamese community in Denmark, which numbers more than 18,000 people. She noted that the community had integrated well into Danish society, contributed positively to local socio-economic development and helped strengthen friendship between the two countries.

On international and regional issues, the two leaders shared views on the importance of closer coordination and mutual support at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

They reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law, while supporting more substantive and effective cooperation between ASEAN and the EU.

Việt Nam stood ready to serve as a bridge for furfurther cooperation between Denmark and ASEAN, the two sides concurred.

Emphasising the need to turn commitments into tangible results, the top leaders of Việt Nam and Denmark agreed to direct relevant ministries and agencies to promptly flesh out and effectively implement the agreed orientations, commitments and agreements under the new partnership framework.

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm also invited PM Frederiksen to visit Việt Nam at an early date. The Danish prime minister thanked him and accepted the invitation.

Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between ministries, agencies and businesses of the two countries. — VNS