Top leader holds talks with King Frederik X of Denmark

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and his spouse, Ngô Phương Ly, met with King Frederik X and Queen Mary in Copenhagen on Monday as part of a three-day state visit to the Kingdom of Denmark.

Speaking at the meeting, the top leader affirmed that Việt Nam consistently seeks to deepen its multifaceted cooperation with Denmark, one of Việt Nam’s key partners in the Nordic region and Europe.

King Frederik X warmly welcomed General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and his spouse on their state visit, which coincides with the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations (1971–2026) and marks a significant milestone in the development of their friendly and cooperative ties.

King Frederik X shared his deep affection for and fond memories of Việt Nam and its people from his visits in 2009, 2011 and 2022. He highlighted the special bond between the Danish Royal Family and Việt Nam, particularly the cherished memories held by his late father, Prince Henrik, of the time he spent living in Hà Nội.

Expressing his pleasure at making his first state visit to Denmark, General Secretary and President Tô Lâm conveyed warm regards and best wishes from Việt Nam’s senior leadership to the King, the Queen and the Danish Royal Family, and extended his sincere gratitude for their respectful, thoughtful and warm welcome.

The top leader congratulated Denmark on its development achievements and commended its efforts to build a prosperous, modern nation with a high quality of life, green development, innovation and excellent social welfare.

He expressed his confidence that, under the reign of King Frederik X and through the efforts of its government and people, Denmark will continue to thrive and further enhance its significant role and standing in Europe and the world.

The top leader affirmed that Việt Nam consistently attaches great importance to and seeks to deepen its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Denmark, one of Việt Nam's key partners in the Nordic region and Europe.

He emphasised that Việt Nam deeply values ​​the precious support and assistance Denmark provided since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, which aided Việt Nam’s national reconstruction and development, the đổi mới (renewal) process, international integration and current transition toward a green economy.

Both leaders expressed appreciation for the positive development of bilateral relations, particularly since the establishment of a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and a Green Strategic Partnership in 2023.

Cooperation in economics, trade, and investment has continued to expand, with Danish enterprises such as LEGO, Pandora and Carlsberg having grown their business in Việt Nam, contributing significantly to socio-economic development, job creation, technology transfer, and the promotion of green, sustainable growth.

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm highlighted the significant contributions made by King Frederik X in fostering the relationship between Việt Nam and Denmark, during his visit to Việt Nam in 2011 when he was Crown Prince to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and his 2022 visit alongside Crown Princess Mary (now Queen of Denmark), during which he led a Danish business delegation to promote cooperation on the green transition.

These visits provided significant momentum for bilateral ties and helped lay the groundwork for the establishment of a Green Strategic Partnership in 2023, the Vietnamese leader said.

Lâm expressed his deep appreciation for the close ties, keen interest, and positive contributions of the King, the Queen and the Danish Royal Family to the relationship between the two nations, and expressed his hope that the King would continue to support and encourage Danish businesses and organisations to continue their operations in Việt Nam.

King Frederik X agreed with General Secretary and President Tô Lâm’s views on leveraging the two countries' complementary strengths to boost cooperation across various sectors, including economic development, trade, investment, science and technology and innovation.

They also include energy transition, the green economy, the maritime economy, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.

Both sides agreed that beyond tangible cooperative benefits, the relationship between the two nations is nurtured by a spirit of friendship, trust, and a bond between their peoples that has spanned generations.

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm highly valued the role of the Danish Royal Family in fostering cultural and artistic exchanges and connecting the two peoples. He expressed his wish for both countries to continue upholding these positive values, ensuring that the friendly relationship between Việt Nam and Denmark grows ever stronger and deeper.

The Vietnamese top leader extended a cordial invitation to King Frederik X and Queen Mary to visit Việt Nam at an early date.

Lâm expressed his confidence that the friendly and cooperative relations between Việt Nam and Denmark will continue to flourish, while making a positive contribution to peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and across the world.

Prior to the meeting, King Frederik X of Denmark presented General Secretary and President Tô Lâm with the Order of the Elephant, the European country’s highest-ranked honour awarded to members of the Royal Family and foreign heads of state. — VNS