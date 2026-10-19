Việt Nam to revise food safety law with risk-based, supply-chain approach

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is planning to overhaul its food safety management framework by adopting a risk-based, supply-chain approach, strengthening post-market inspections and expanding digital monitoring to better protect consumers.

The proposed revisions to the Law on Food Safety focus on four key policy areas: integrated management across the food supply chain, risk-based inspections, digital transformation, and tighter controls on street food and collective kitchens, Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên said on Monday.

Speaking at a two-day international workshop on food safety organised by the health ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Hà Nội, Tuyên said the existing law, enacted in 2010, needed to be updated to reflect major changes in food production, distribution and consumption over the past 16 years.

Rapid urbanisation, changing consumer habits and the growth of e-commerce had created new challenges for regulators, requiring adjustments to both management policies and compliance mechanisms, he said.

“The core objective is not only to manage production and business activities, but also to ensure the quality and safety of food before it reaches consumers,” deputy health minister Tuyên said.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive approach combining stronger institutions, more effective enforcement, greater corporate responsibility and improved public awareness.

Under the proposed approach, food safety management would cover the entire supply chain, from farming and production to processing, distribution and consumption, rather than addressing individual stages separately.

Regulatory requirements would also be tailored to the risks posed by different products. Lower-risk products could benefit from simplified procedures, while higher-risk products would face stricter requirements for declaration, assessment, inspection and post-market surveillance.

The shift is intended to help authorities concentrate resources on products and businesses posing the greatest risks while reducing unnecessary administrative burdens on compliant enterprises.

Risk-based inspections and digital monitoring

The second policy priority is to reform food safety inspections, moving away from widespread, routine checks towards a more targeted system based on risk assessments.

Authorities would strengthen post-market inspections to improve the detection of violations and ensure that products already on the market meet safety requirements. Serious violations would be subject to sufficiently deterrent penalties, Tuyên said.

The approach is also intended to reduce unnecessary inspections and facilitate lawful food production and trade.

Digital transformation is another key component of the proposed reforms, particularly as food sales through online platforms continue to expand.

The ministry aims to strengthen the use of information technology for product traceability, supply-chain monitoring and market surveillance. Better-integrated databases containing information on product ingredients, quality and supply chains would help authorities identify potential hazards and track food throughout the distribution process, including through e-commerce channels.

Tuyên called on international experts to share their experience of digital food safety management, traceability systems and the regulation of online food businesses, so that Việt Nam could adapt effective practices to its own circumstances.

Tighter controls on street food and collective kitchens

The fourth policy area concerns food safety in street food businesses and collective kitchens, where inconsistent hygiene standards and weaknesses in oversight can expose consumers to foodborne illnesses.

Tuyên said street food businesses in Việt Nam operated under diverse conditions, while catering arrangements for large groups of people varied considerably. Some establishments prepared meals on site, while others contracted external suppliers to provide ready-made meals.

The revised framework would need to clarify the responsibilities of food preparation establishments, catering suppliers and organisations using their services, alongside stronger controls over food safety standards.

The aim is to prevent food poisoning incidents and protect consumers, particularly in settings where food is prepared or supplied in large quantities.

International standards and stronger accountability

The workshop also highlighted the importance of aligning Việt Nam's food safety framework with international practices and recommendations from the Codex Alimentarius Commission, the international food standards body.

Tuyên said the government was also considering a more unified food safety management structure, with responsibilities coordinated from the central to local levels, alongside efforts to strengthen institutional capacity and inter-agency cooperation.

He emphasised that regulatory reform alone would not be sufficient without stricter compliance by businesses and greater awareness among consumers.

Some food safety violations stemmed from businesses deliberately disregarding regulations in pursuit of profit, while some consumers continued to prioritise convenience or low prices over product origin and quality, he said.

Businesses therefore needed to take greater responsibility for the safety of their products, while consumers should pay closer attention to traceability and product quality. Authorities, meanwhile, needed to enforce regulations consistently and take firm actions against violations. — VNS