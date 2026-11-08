NA Chairman attends inauguration ceremony at Tân Trào Special National Historical Site

TUYÊN QUANG — Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday morning attended the inauguration ceremony of two works located within the Tân Trào Special National Historical Site.

The NA leader, accompanied by his wife Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga and a working delegation, attended the events at the Tân Trào –Trung Yên Revolutionary Road and the ATK Tân Trào Museum in Tân Trào Commune, Tuyên Quang Province.

The event carried profound significance as it coincided with the 80th anniversary of the NA’s adoption of Việt Nam’s first Constitution (November 9, 1946 – November 9, 2026), marked Việt Nam Law Day (November 9), and looked ahead to the 81st anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election for the NA (January 6, 1946 – January 6, 2027). It also celebrated the 195th anniversary of the founding of Tuyên Quang Province (November 4, 1831 – November 4, 2026).

The 9.2-km Tân Trào-Trung Yên Revolutionary Road was built with a total investment of VNĐ300 billion (US$11.7 million) from the central budget.

Construction began in December last year and was completed in less than 11 months despite extremely challenging conditions.

The road’s inauguration not only carries deep historical significance but also helps improve infrastructure, connect heritage sites, and open up new development opportunities for the revolutionary safety zone base area.

The ATK Tân Trào Museum was built with a total investment of VNĐ95 billion ($3.7 million) and features four in-depth exhibition themes, incorporating modern technology, refined artistic design, and a strong sense of solemnity.

The museum serves both as a repository of the nation’s invaluable memories and as a further affirmation of Tuyên Quang’s status as the “Capital of the Liberated Zone” and the “Capital of Resistance.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Mạnh Tuấn, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Tuyên Quang Provincial People’s Committee, affirmed that the two projects provided not only transport, cultural, and tourism value, but also helped connect historic sites, preserve revolutionary memories, and pass on the nation’s traditional values to future generations.

In the coming period, the province would continue to direct the management, operation, and effective utilisation of these works; link the museum’s activities with the system of historical sites; improve services for local people and visitors; and develop heritage-based tourism linked with education on revolutionary traditions.

Earlier, NA Chairman Mẫn, his wife, and the working delegation laid flowers at the “Uncle Hồ in Tân Trào” Monument and offered incense at the Tân Trào Communal House.

The monument was created from the original design based on archival photographs of President Hồ Chí Minh during the nearly six years he lived and worked in Tuyên Quang.

It is a project of profound political and cultural significance, expressing the Party, State, and people’s deep respect and boundless gratitude for President Hồ Chí Minh’s immense contributions.

Tân Trào Communal House was the venue, 81 years ago on August 16-17, 1945, of the Tân Trào National Congress, attended by more than 60 delegates from across the country as well as patriotic political parties, scholars, intellectuals, organisations, ethnic communities, religions, and overseas Vietnamese.

The Congress adopted the Party’s policy of launching a general uprising to seize power and the Việt Minh’s 10 major policies, and elected the Committee for National Liberation of Việt Nam – the Provisional Government – led by President Hồ Chí Minh.

At the Memorial House for President Hồ Chí Minh and revolutionary predecessors within the Tân Trào Special National Historical Site, the delegation offered incense in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and the revolutionary predecessors who lived and worked in Tuyên Quang during the pre-uprising period and the nine-year resistance war.

NA Chairman Mẫn, his wife and the working delegation also offered incense at the Memorial House for late President Tôn Đức Thắng. — VNS