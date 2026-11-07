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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, US Coast Guards complete successful joint exercises off HCM City

November 07, 2026 - 14:00
The US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf and Ship CSB 8001 have successfully concluded a five-day visit to HCM City with a joint search-and-rescue drill at sea.

 

Crew members of Ship CSB 8001 of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command and the US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf conduct a joint firefighting drill at sea off HCM City on November 5. — Photos Courtesy of Việt Nam Coast Guard 

HCM CITY — Ship CSB 8001 of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command and the US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf successfully conducted a joint maritime exercise on November 5, concluding the US vessel’s five-day goodwill visit to HCM City.

The joint exercise aimed to enhance coordination in incident response and search-and-rescue operations, while bolstering cooperation between the two nations' maritime law enforcement agencies.

Following established plans approved by authorities from both sides, the two vessels maneuvered to designated sea areas, established direct communication links, and executed coordinated operational scenarios.

The drill focused on two simulated emergency responses at sea.

In the first scenario, the ships jointly approached a vessel in distress to perform firefighting operations and mitigate safety hazards.

Subsequently, the crews conducted search-and-rescue procedures, safely transferring simulated casualties aboard for immediate first aid and medical treatment.

The Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command personnel execute a search-and-rescue exercise, rescuing simulated victims from the sea during joint training with the US Coast Guard on November 5.

Despite minor language barriers, personnel from both forces demonstrated high professionalism, thorough preparation, and seamless communication, ensuring all scenarios were handled efficiently and safely.

The successful exercise marks the culmination of an intensive five-day programme during USCGC Bertholf’s visit to the city, which began on November 1.

The USCGC Bertholf, commanded by Captain Andrew Pate and carrying 175 officers and crew members, was welcomed at Saigon Gateway Port in a formal ceremony attended by Colonel Nguyễn Đức Hiếu, Deputy Commander for Legal Affairs of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, US Ambassador to Việt Nam Jennifer Wicks, and local officials.

Ambassador Wicks said that the USCGC Bertholf is the first US military vessel to visit HCM City in over 20 years, highlighting the expanding bilateral partnership across various sectors.

During their stay, the US delegation engaged in professional exchanges with Coast Guard Region No. 3 officers on November 3.

The discussions centred on the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and measures to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Officers and delegates from Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command inspect the cabin of the US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf during an exchange visit in HCM City on November 3.

 On the same day, senior leaders from both sides also organised reciprocal tours of the vessels, with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of National Defence's External Relations Department and the General Department of Political Affairs' Military Security Protection Department.

Earlier on November 2, personnel from both coast guards participated in cultural exchanges and a friendly football match, promoting mutual understanding and camaraderie in a warm, solidarity-filled atmosphere.

The successful joint activities underscore the deepening operational cooperation between the two nations' coast guard forces, contributing to maritime security, safety and order in the region within the framework of the Việt Nam-US comprehensive strategic partnership. — VNS

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