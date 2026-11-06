NA President honours veteran Party members with 80-year membership badges

HCM CITY — Politburo Member and National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn presented 80-year Party membership badges to veteran Party members in HCM City on Friday afternoon, as assigned by the Politburo.

Presenting the badge to veteran Party member Nguyễn Ngọc Dấn, born in 1928, from the Party Cell of Residential Area 31, An Nhơn ward, President Mẫn affirmed that the Party and State have always recognised his contributions to the struggle for national liberation and the cause of national construction and defence.

He expressed his pleasure that despite his old age, Dấn remains in good health and mentally sharp, serving as a strong spiritual support for his family and grassroots Party organisation.

The NA President called on the HCM City Party Organisation, ward-level Party organisations and residential areas' Party cells to continue caring for elderly Party members, regularly visiting and supporting families with contributions to the revolution, families of fallen soldiers, war invalids and Party members who had made significant contributions to the revolutionary cause.

He wished Dấn good health and encouraged him to continue upholding revolutionary traditions, especially in educating younger generations, thereby contributing to the effective implementation of the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws.

President Mẫn also urged the HCM City Party Organisation and An Nhơn ward Party Organisation to step up education on revolutionary traditions among young people, using Dấn's dedication as an example for Youth Union members and younger generations to learn from and follow.

He encouraged the veteran Party member to continue contributing ideas to the construction and development of Residential Area 31, An Nhơn ward and HCM City as a whole.

Expressing his deep emotion at the attention and affection shown by Party and State leaders, Dấn said his achievements were attributable to the Party's guidance and education, affirming his commitment to continuing to devote his efforts and intellect to the Party and the nation.

On this occasion, President Mẫn also presented an 80-year Party membership badge to veteran Party member Lê Ngọc Ánh, born in 1929, from the Party Cell in Residential Area 2, Cầu Kiệu ward. — VNA/VNS