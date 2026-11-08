Vietnamese community in Japan urged to futher contribute to national development

TOKYO — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm has called on Vietnamese diplomatic missions and the Vietnamese community in Japan to strengthen solidarity, promote bilateral ties and make practical contributions to the country's development.

The top Vietnamese leader made the call at a meeting with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies and members of the Vietnamese community in Japan on Sunday, as part of his official visit to the country.

Sharing updates on Việt Nam's socio-economic development, he said 2026 marked the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026-30 socio-economic development plan, opening a new phase of development.

Việt Nam was working to implement major development policies and would need the contributions of scientists, experts, entrepreneurs and intellectuals with international experience, he said. Knowledge, technology, modern management practices and global networks were also essential to the country's progress.

Welcoming the Vietnamese community's efforts and contributions, the General Secretary and President affirmed that the Party and State would continue improving institutions and policies to create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to engage more deeply in the country's socio-economic development and play a proactive role as partners and co-creators in nation-building.

He expressed confidence that the Vietnamese community in Japan would continue to grow, integrate successfully into local society and maintain strong ties with their homeland.

The leader urged staff of Vietnamese representative agencies to thoroughly implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Party and State's policies. They should further strengthen their role as a bridge between the two countries, effectively implement commitments and agreements reached by their senior leaders, and contribute to making bilateral cooperation more substantive and effective.

He also stressed the need to improve community affairs and citizen protection, while providing timely support to Vietnamese nationals in Japan.

Communications and education should encourage the community to strictly observe Japanese law, avoid actions that could adversely affect the sound relations between the two countries, and support one another in work and study.

Calling on Vietnamese people in Japan to uphold solidarity and mutual assistance, he encouraged them to expand Vietnamese-language education to preserve the language among younger generations. The community should also make practical contributions, in terms of both knowledge and resources, to national development and serve as a bridge of friendship between Việt Nam and Japan.

He urged young Vietnamese people and students to make the most of their opportunities to study, conduct research and work in Japan, master advanced science and technology, and develop their knowledge and capabilities in order to contribute to their homeland.

In his report at the meeting, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Phạm Quang Hiệu said the Vietnamese community in Japan numbered more than 700,000, living across all 47 prefectures. He highlighted the embassy's efforts to strengthen community solidarity, support overseas Vietnamese and mobilise their resources for national development, while noting that economic diplomacy should contribute substantively to Việt Nam's double-digit growth target.

On the occasion, General Secretary and President Lâm’s spouse, Ngô Phương Ly, presented a Vietnamese-language bookcase to the Vietnamese community in Japan. — VNA/VNS