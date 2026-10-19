Top leader and spouse depart for Denmark, European Union and Belgium

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hà Nội on Monday morning for a state visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union and Belgium.

The October 19-24 visits are made at the invitation of Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen, European Council President António Costa, and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Members of the official delegation include Politburo members and Party Central Committee Secretaries Trần Sỹ Thanh, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection, and Lê Minh Trí, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs.

Others are Politburo members General Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; General Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; Lê Hoài Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Trần Đức Thắng, Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee; and Trần Lưu Quang, Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee.

Also accompanying the top leader are Party Central Committee members Nguyễn Hải Ninh, Chief of the Party Central Committee Office; Nguyễn Thị Hồng, Vice President of the National Assembly; Nguyễn Hữu Đông, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputy Affairs; Lê Khánh Hải, Chairman of the Presidential Office; Trần Hồng Minh, Minister of Construction; Hoàng Minh Sơn, Minister of Education and Training; and Trịnh Việt Hùng, Minister of Agriculture and Environment.

Tô Ân Xô, Assistant to the Party General Secretary and President and Head of the Party General Secretary’s Office; Nguyễn Lê Thanh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark; and Nguyễn Hương Trà, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the European Union also join the delegation.

The visits convey a strong message about Việt Nam’s foreign policy in its new development phase. They are expected to help strengthen political trust and expand opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, green growth and sustainable development, contributing to national construction and development. — VNA/VNS