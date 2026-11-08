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Trang wins Miss Vietnam 2026

November 08, 2026 - 16:51
Editor-in-Chief of the Tiền Phong newspaper and head of the Miss Vietnam 2026 organising board, journalist Phùng Công Sưởng, stressed the contest’s nearly four-decade record of honouring the beauty of Vietnamese women across generations.

 

Nguyễn Yến Trang receives the crown from Miss Vietnam 2024 Hà Trúc Linh. Photo courtesy of the organising board

HÀ NỘI —Nguyễn Yến Trang, a contestant from Hà Nội, won Miss Vietnam 2026 on November 7 evening in the northern city of Hải Phòng, beating 24 finalists.

Trần Xuân Khánh Linh took first runner-up, while Lê Phương Nghi was named second runner-up.

On the decisive night, beyond the stage performances, the Q&A round stood out by linking the beauty of Vietnamese women to a bigger value: pride in a peaceful country and the aspiration to contribute to the international community.

Speaking at the final, Editor-in-Chief of the Tiền Phong newspaper and head of the Miss Vietnam 2026 organising board, journalist Phùng Công Sưởng, stressed the contest’s nearly four-decade record of honouring the beauty of Vietnamese women across generations.

He wants the beauty celebrated by the contest to shine not only on stage but also in daily life, through compassionate actions, community responsibility and the aspiration to contribute to the country. VNA/VNS

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