Z Hoạ announces events celebrating caricature art, social commentary

HCM CITY — A series of exhibitions and a caricature-drawing competition for Gen Z will take place in HCM City this month.

Z Họa is a project organised by a group of students from FPT University. It combines digital communication initiatives with in-person activities to make caricature art more accessible to young audiences and encourage discussion of contemporary issues.

The project aims to showcase the artistic value and social commentary of caricature through a modern, relatable approach that reflects the everyday experiences of people aged 18–25. It also explores how visual language can communicate ideas, present different perspectives and prompt audiences to reflect on familiar aspects of daily life.

Beyond introducing artworks to the public, Z Họa seeks to give young people opportunities to explore, engage with and express their own perspectives. Its digital content and in-person events are designed to broaden how young audiences engage with caricature and foster dialogue within the Gen Z community.

The event series will include an experiential event, an interactive exhibition and a caricature-drawing competition.

The first event is scheduled for November 8 at HCM City Book Street in District 1, with more than 150 visitors expected. It will introduce audiences to a collection of caricatures in a cultural and literary setting.

An interactive exhibition will follow at the Level 5 event hall at PARC Mall shopping centre on November 14–15. Organisers expect around 200 visitors. Attendees will be able to explore the exhibition, view a digital caricature library, take part in creative activities and share their interpretations of the artworks.

A caricature-drawing competition for Gen Z participants aged 18–25 in HCM City will run from November 17 to December 10. It will invite young people to use their observational skills, creative thinking and visual storytelling to express their perspectives on everyday life.

Through its events and digital initiatives, Z Họa aims to create a space where caricature is both an art form and a way to encourage reflection and critical thinking. The project hopes to inspire young audiences to engage with art and express their views on contemporary social issues.

By bringing together exhibitions, interactive experiences and creative activities, Z Họa seeks to celebrate caricature and connect it with the everyday lives of young people.

Z Họa is a student-led project organised by a group of students from FPT University, dedicated to promoting the artistic value and social commentary of caricature art through the lens of Gen Z, particularly young people aged 18–25 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Through digital communication initiatives, interactive exhibitions, and a caricature drawing competition, the project aims to make this art form more accessible to younger audiences, encourage multidimensional thinking, and create a platform for the community to share personal perspectives on contemporary issues. — VNS