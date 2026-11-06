Marvell Việt Nam opens Đà Nẵng office

ĐÀ NẴNG – Marvell Việt Nam, under Marvell Technology Inc of the US, has officially launched its office at the city’s Software Park No. 2, marking positive progress in the development of the semiconductor and AI industries in central Việt Nam.

The CEO of Marvell Technology Việt Nam, Lê Quang Đạm, confirmed to Việt Nam News that the introduction of the office in Đà Nẵng is a strong commitment of the company to long-term investment and co-operation as well as partnership with the city in boosting the global trend of semiconductor manufacturing and human resource training.

Đạm said Marvell Technology Việt Nam opened its first office in the city two and a half years ago with 40 employees. The new office is expected to accommodate at least 120 staff in the coming period.

He said the company will remain at an average annual growth of 20 per cent.

Last year, Đà Nẵng City’s People’s Council approved a strategic partnership recognition with Marvell Việt Nam and local FPT Group to develop the semiconductor and AI industries.

Marvell Việt Nam is one of the first partners, accompanied by the city’s master plan, attracting 5,000 engineers, including 2,000 chip designers, by 2030.

The tech company is the first foreign-invested company cooperating with the city in the global trend in semiconductor manufacturing and human resource training.

Marvell Việt Nam’s engineers have been working on the most important projects related to the AI data centre (electrical and optical connectivity, high-speed networking, data storage controller, security) in the city.

In a previous interview with the Việt Nam News, Đạm stressed that the firm's commitment to investment in Việt Nam is based on a strong engineering talent pool, especially in the field of IC design; cost-effectiveness for investment; stable socio-geopolitics; and finally, a rich and dynamic culture.

He said Marvell has created excellent opportunities for the engineers in Việt Nam to work with leading-edge technologies such as 5nm, 3nm, and 2nm nodes, extremely low power, and high-speed projects.

Marvell Việt Nam is helping develop Đà Nẵng City as a key R&D centre of semiconductor and AI excellence in the central region, Đạm shared.

Marvell Việt Nam was established in HCM City in 2013 to provide research and development services for integrated circuits (ICs).

Over the past 13 years, Marvell has expanded from a single office with around a dozen employees to four offices – three in HCM City and one in Đà Nẵng – with nearly 500 employees.

Vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Hồ Kỳ Minh, said the debut office of Marvell Việt Nam resulted from the city’s investment promotion trip to Silicon Valley in 2023.

Minh said the city plans to put into operation the first semiconductor advanced packaging laboratory project – VSAP LAB – at the Đà Nẵng Software Park No. 2 and expand linkage with the development of an international finance centre and fintech space.

Đà Nẵng has four centralised information technology (CIT) zones including Đà Nẵng Software Park, Đà Nẵng IT Park, FPT Complex and Software Park 2, attracting a total staff of 53,000 working across a variety of digital industries.

The city has targeted the development of the semiconductor and AI industries as core pillars within its master plan for the 2030-45 period. — BIZHUB/VNS