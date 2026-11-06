Việt Nam, South Korea step up seafood business ties

BUSAN — The Vietnam–Korea Seafood Business Connect 2026 conference in Busan brought together Vietnamese and Korean seafood businesses to explore opportunities for cooperation in raw material supply, advanced processing, distribution and export markets.

The consulate general of Việt Nam in Busan, in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), organised the conference on the sidelines of the Busan International Seafood and Fisheries Expo (BISFE) on Thursday.

The event aimed to strengthen business ties and promote deeper cooperation between the seafood industries of the two countries.

In her opening remarks, Vietnamese Consul General in Busan Đoàn Phương Lan highlighted the continued participation of Vietnamese businesses in BISFE for more than a decade. She reaffirmed the consulate general’s commitment to supporting businesses from both countries in expanding cooperation in raw material sourcing and advanced seafood processing, while developing complementary partnerships across the supply chain.

VASEP Secretary General Nguyễn Hoài Nam presented an overview of Việt Nam’s seafood industry and its potential for bilateral cooperation. VASEP also promoted the Vietnam International Seafood Exhibition (VIETFISH), inviting Korean businesses and investors to explore opportunities to secure high-quality, safe and sustainable seafood supplies.

Meanwhile, Lê Văn Ánh, vice chairman of the Quảng Ninh Provincial People's Committee, highlighted the province's investment potential. As a major aquaculture and seafood processing hub in northern Việt Nam, Quảng Ninh boasts more than 250 kilometres of coastline and well-developed logistics infrastructure, including seaports, an international airport and the Móng Cái international border gate. These advantages offer significant opportunities for Korean seafood investors.

Representing the Korean side, Jang Ok-jin, executive director of the Korea Fisheries Trade Association (KFTA), noted that Việt Nam has strong international-standard seafood production and processing capabilities, while South Korea excels in efficient distribution systems, stringent quality standards and a rapidly growing convenience food market.

He expressed confidence that combining these complementary strengths would create new momentum for the sustainable development of both industries.

The conference also featured a lively business-to-business (B2B) matching session, connecting VASEP, Vietnamese seafood companies and Korean partners. Vietnamese businesses showcased a wide range of key seafood products meeting high export standards, alongside value-added and ready-to-eat products. — BIZHUB/VNS