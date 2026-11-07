Hà Nội to be transformed creatively in festival of design

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's heritage sites and public spaces will take on a new and attractive appearance at the hands of experts and artisans during the Hà Nội Festival of Creative Design 2026.

The organising committee has announced the event, themed Creative Economy, which will gather nearly 1,000 artisans, artists, and creators from 21 countries from November 13-28.

"Inspired by the city's history, the event celebrates the talent, skills, and creative capacity that have been cultivated and passed down through generations. It honours not only artisans and craftspeople but also designers, architects, artists, tech innovators, young individuals, and the broader community – all of whom are contributing to shaping the face of the city," said Lê Thị Ánh Mai, deputy director of Hà Nội's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Through the interconnected framework of "Market – City – Craft" and three operational pillars of the creative economy, interdisciplinary art and co-creation, and festivals, the initiative seeks to leverage cultural, heritage, and creative resources to generate new value for urban development.

The organisers will level up the event's core from organising a festival to building an urban innovation ecosystem. Over the course of 16 days, there will be about 150 activities across five main areas: Hoàn Kiếm Lake, the Old Quarter, Đồng Xuân – Bắc Qua Market, Hàng Đậu Water Tower, and Thống Nhất Park.

The activities include creative pavilion installations, showcases, exhibitions, and workshops. The public can explore innovative products that incorporate traditional materials and patterns, engage in artistic experiences, discover handcrafted goods, and connect with businesses within the cultural industries sector.

Promoting the message Kết Tài hoa, Dệt Tài Sản (Uniting Talent, Creating Prosperity), the festival will transform cultural values, heritage, knowledge, and creative capacity into assets capable of long-term development. It seeks to generate livelihoods and employment, foster collaboration, and establish the cultural industries as a driving force for growth in the capital city, according to Mai.

Dr Phan Đăng Sơn, president of the Việt Nam Association of Architects – a key co-organiser of the festival – said: "Architecture is not merely the art of organising living spaces, but a means by which a society preserves its identity and expresses its consciousness and aspirations for development.

"From its streets, craft villages, communal houses, and historic quarters to its riverside areas, architecture in Thăng Long-Hà Nội has always been intrinsically linked to both the city’s economic life and its profound cultural depth.

"As the cultural industries are increasingly recognised as a driving force for development, architecture serves not only to construct buildings but also to shape the infrastructure, spaces, and ecosystems that allow creative sectors – ranging from fine arts, handicrafts, and fashion to tourism – to flourish.

"The Hà Nội Creative Design Festival stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, bringing together local authorities, architects, artists, businesses, educational institutions, and the community," he said.

Praising the festival's core values, Phạm Thị Thanh Hường, head of the Culture Department at the UNESCO Office in Hà Nội, said that since joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 2019, Hà Nội has continuously strengthened its identity as a creative city in the field of design, while simultaneously fostering the development of its cultural and creative industries.

After five years, the festival has become an important foundation connecting artists, artisans, designers, creators, and the general public. Knowledge and skills passed down through generations and exchanged among participants can spark innovation, create new economic opportunities, and contribute to the city’s future.

Far exceeding its official 16-day duration, the festival has been in motion since January, when various partners and community groups began preparing for the main events. This sustained effort has turned the city into an international cultural destination, attracting talented artists from around the world.

UNESCO remains committed to continuing its partnership with Hà Nội to expand the city’s creative ecosystem, promote its unique identity, and elevate its standing on the global stage. — VNS