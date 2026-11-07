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Việt Nam win second silver medal at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

November 07, 2026 - 20:23
The Games, running from October 31 to November 13 in Senegal, are the fourth Summer Youth Olympics and the first Olympic event to be held in Africa.
Dương Văn Hoàng Quy poses with his silver medal in the men's 200m butterfly at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games. — Photo thethao.sggp.org.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese swimmer Dương Văn Hoàng Quy won silver in the men's 200m butterfly at the ongoing Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, giving the Vietnamese delegation their second silver medal at the event.

In the final, the 2009-born swimmer faced strong competition from athletes from Brazil, India, Egypt and Colombia.

Quy finished second in 2 min 00.32 sec. Ali Zain of Egypt took gold with 1 min 57.88 sec.

Earlier, martial artist Nguyễn Khắc Lê Hoàng won silver in the men's wushu taolu event.

Việt Nam now have two silver medals at Dakar 2026.

The Games, running from October 31 to November 13 in Senegal, are the fourth Summer Youth Olympics and the first Olympic event to be held in Africa.

Việt Nam sent an 18-member delegation, including 10 athletes competing in seven sports: swimming, athletics, cycling, taekwondo, badminton, beach wrestling and wushu. — VNS

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