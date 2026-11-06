Student basketball, pickleball to reach new chapter after cooperation deal

Basketball/Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese pickleball and university basketball players will have more opportunities to take part in international competitions following a cooperation signing ceremony between New Sports, the Asian University Basketball League (AUBL) and PPA Tour on November 5 in Hà Nội.

New Sports, an innovative enterprise that specialises in running sporting events at all levels, announced their plans to develop these two sports in 2027.

The company is teaming up with the AUBL to organise the league's Southern Conference fixture for the 2026-2027 season.

Jeffrey So, Associate Manager of Basketball Operations and Marketing for the AUBL, said: "AUBL's vision goes beyond competition. We believe university basketball can bring people, institutions and communities together, and we are committed to building a stronger, more connected basketball ecosystem throughout Asia.

"Việt Nam is an important part of that vision. Basketball is one of the fastest-growing sports among young people here, and the country is investing in the proper infrastructure to match such interests."

He added: "I am delighted to announce that from April 7 to 11, 2027, AUBL will hold its Southern Conference games right here in Hà Nội. Top university teams from across the Asia-Pacific will be here, competing against Việt Nam’s best. For Vietnamese basketball, this is a chance to show Asia what this country can do, on your home court, in front of your own fans."

Six teams will participate: the University of Sydney (Australia), National Chengchi University (Chinese Taipei), the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong/China), Perbanas Institute (Indonesia), City University of Macau (China) and a representative team of the hosts, the winners of the 2026 Vietnam Collegiate Basketball Championship.

"Today’s signing is more than an agreement. It is a promise to the students, coaches, families and various stakeholders of Việt Nam that we will work together to create more opportunities and a stage worthy of their talent," So said.

Meanwhile, New Sports Chairman Tô Duy commented: "In basketball, we have built an integrated ecosystem spanning school, university, amateur and professional levels.

"We also open pathways to professional competition and the international arena, where athletes can pursue their highest ambitions and translate their development into competitive achievements."

Along with AUBL, New Sports is also working to allow Vietnamese representatives to participate in additional international tournaments at both the scholastic and professional levels.

In pickleball, representatives of New Sports and PPA Tour Asia signed a cooperation deal to organise two tournaments per year in Việt Nam, in both 2027 and 2028. PPA Tour Asia pledged to bring more international-level athletes to compete in the country.

"Along the way, our two teams have built a real partnership, blending global standards with local flavour. Today we’re happy not only to celebrate what we’ve built, but to reaffirm our shared commitment to growing PPA in Việt Nam," said Kimberly Koh, PPA Tour Asia representative.

"We will share technical expertise so that every event meets the highest international standards and gives fans, pros and amateurs the best possible experience. We will work together on commercialisation, helping brands build deeper connections with pickleball and its fans.

"And we will bring the world’s top athletes to Việt Nam to take on your talented local heroes in front of some of the most passionate fans anywhere."

Also at the event, New Sports signed a deal with a strategic partner, FPT Play, which will collaborate on media, production and the broadcasting of basketball and pickleball tournaments organised by New Sports across various platforms. — VNS