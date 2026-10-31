Ben Anh Nguyễn looks beyond Formula One

Thanh Nga

When Ben Anh Nguyễn asked his parents to prepare a Vietnamese flag before a race in Malaysia, he was thinking beyond the result. At 17, the young driver is preparing to make history at the FIA F4 World Cup in Macau, China, while pursuing ambitions that extend beyond the cockpit.

The request came before the Formula Trophy Malaysia in October. Nguyễn took the flag to the circuit and entrusted it to a member of his technical team. For his parents, the gesture was a moving reminder that their son was beginning to understand what it meant to compete as a Vietnamese driver on the international stage.

Nguyễn earned his place in the competition through his runner-up finish in Malaysia. The result earned him a place at the 2026 FIA F4 World Cup in Macau from November 19–22, making him the first Vietnamese driver to compete in the event.

The 24-driver field includes Italian F4 champion Luka Sammalisto, British star Dries Van Langendonck and Spanish driver Kasper Schormans. The Guia Circuit, with its narrow streets and demanding corners, will offer a formidable test for the teenager.

Nguyễn is approaching his Macau debut without setting a specific finishing target.

“My goal is to learn the circuit, race cleanly and finish the race, rather than focus too much on the result,” he said.

For him, the priority is to gain experience and continue developing in a sport where progress depends on patience as much as speed.

Simulation to competition

Nguyễn's route into Formula racing has differed from that of many international drivers, who begin karting at around six years old before progressing through established junior programmes.

His interest began with car models and watching international races. Over time, racing simulators became a way to explore car control and racing techniques. What started as a hobby gradually developed into a serious ambition.

A turning point came when his family took him to Malaysia to meet Alex Yoong, the country's first Formula One driver. After about a week of testing, Yoong recognised Nguyễn's potential but identified physical conditioning as an area requiring improvement, according to his father, Nguyễn Hoài Nam.

Nguyễn subsequently began racing with BlackArts Racing before moving to Evans GP, where training and discipline became more demanding.

His development was interrupted by nearly eight months without driving a real racing car after transportation problems disrupted the delivery of racing equipment from Qatar. During the break, he relied largely on simulators to maintain his skills.

But a virtual circuit cannot fully reproduce the physical forces of a racing car or the pressure of competing wheel to wheel. Returning to the track required Nguyễn to readjust to the demands of real competition.

His podium finish at Sepang was therefore significant beyond the result, marking a successful return after months away from the cockpit and providing momentum ahead of Macau.

Beyond the track

Formula racing requires substantial financial resources. Cars, engines, tyres, spare parts, engineers, technical staff and international travel all add to the cost. For young drivers, family support is often essential to competing abroad.

Nguyễn's father, Nam, acknowledges that the family's resources have given Nguyễn access to international training and racing opportunities. But he believes that financial support can only open doors; results must be earned on the track.

The family also places importance on discipline and responsibility. Physical conditioning, nutrition, sleep and weight management are part of Nguyễn's routine, while his parents want him to understand the value of the opportunities he receives.

Their ambitions for him, however, are not confined to racing results. Nguyễn is studying motorsports engineering at Purdue University's Indianapolis campus, the US, where he is learning about the technology behind high-performance cars. His studies cover areas including aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics, data acquisition and race-car design.

The programme is based at Dallara's facility near Indianapolis Motor Speedway, placing students close to the motorsport industry. For Nguyễn, interest in automotive technology began during his secondary school years, according to his father.

Racing gives Nguyễn first-hand experience of how a car behaves on the track, while his engineering studies help him understand the technology and design behind its performance. For Nguyễn, learning both could open doors to a career that goes beyond competing professionally.

Formula 4 is an early step on the single-seater ladder towards Formula Regional, Formula 3, Formula 2 and, for a select few, Formula One. Other routes include American development series, IndyCar and professional sports-car racing.

Nguyễn's father, Nam, understands how difficult it is to reach F1 and does not want his son to see it as the only measure of success. The family is considering options after Macau, including Formula 3 and development series in the US, but future decisions will depend on Nguyễn's progress and ability to adapt to stronger competition.

His university studies will continue alongside racing, with health, safety and academic achievement remaining priorities. At 17, Nguyễn still has a long way to go. Macau will be an important test, but it will not define his entire career.

The flag he carried at Sepang reflected his growing sense of responsibility as a Vietnamese competitor. His engineering studies point towards another ambition: understanding not only how to drive a racing car, but also how to make it faster.

Formula One may remain a dream. For Nguyễn, however, the bigger goal is to build a future in motorsport with more than one way to succeed. VNS