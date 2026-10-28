FIFA President congratulates HCM City I on national women's title

HCM CITY — FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated HCM City I after the club won the 2026 Thái Sơn Bắc National Women's Football Championship, the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) said on Tuesday.

In a letter to VFF President Trần Quốc Tuấn, Infantino praised HCM City I's achievement and recognised the team's efforts and results throughout the season.

He extended his congratulations to the players and everyone at the club, describing the title as a proud achievement for Vietnamese women's football.

Infantino also thanked the VFF for its continued support and contributions to the development of women's football in Việt Nam. He expressed his hope of meeting Tuấn again soon.

HCM City I secured the title on October 18, with two matches remaining, finishing the season on 28 points.

The victory extended the club's record run to eight consecutive national titles, from 2019 to 2026. It was their 15th championship overall, further underlining their standing in Vietnamese women's football. — VNS