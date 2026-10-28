Việt Nam ranks fourth among autumn travel trends for 2026: Lonely Planet

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has been ranked fourth among the 15 destinations leading autumn travel trends in 2026 by travel guidebook publisher Lonely Planet, thanks to its diverse landscapes, favourable weather and rich cultural experiences.

According to a recent Lonely Planet article titled These 15 Destinations are the Biggest 2026 Fall Travel Trends, the ranking was based on the increase in guidebook purchases between August 20 and September 20, reflecting readers’ growing interest in destinations for autumn travel.

Lonely Planet describes autumn as an ideal time to explore Việt Nam, offering a combination of urban experiences, natural landscapes and opportunities to discover local life.

In Hà Nội, mild weather provides favourable conditions for visitors to stroll through the Old Quarter, explore its narrow streets and sample local specialties such as phở at bustling eateries. The capital’s autumn atmosphere also offers opportunities to experience local life and explore the cultural heritage of the thousand-year-old city.

Further from the capital, world natural heritage site Hạ Long Bay in the northern province of Quảng Ninh attracts visitors with its steep limestone islands rising from emerald waters. Nice autumn weather adds to the appeal of exploring the bay and enjoying activities on the water.

In the northern highlands, terraced rice fields in Sa Pa and Hà Giang turn golden during the harvest season, creating striking landscapes across the mountainsides. Visitors can explore scenic mountain routes while learning about the traditions and daily lives of local communities.

In southern Việt Nam, warmer weather offers a different travel experience, despite occasional rain. Visitors can explore the vibrant streets of HCM City, sample street food or cycle through the countryside around the ancient town of Hội An to discover its tranquil landscapes and cultural heritage.

The country’s appeal lies in the diversity of experiences available within a single trip, ranging from urban exploration and culinary experiences to beach holidays, nature-based activities and encounters with local cultures. Its varied landscapes and regional identities offer international visitors a wide range of options during the autumn season.

Japan topped the list, followed by Italy and Thailand in second and third place, respectively. Japan was recognised for its autumn foliage and food culture, while Italy stood out for its seasonal cuisine, landscapes and heritage. Thailand’s appeal included favourable weather towards the end of the rainy season and its distinctive festivals. Việt Nam ranked fourth, followed by South America in fifth place. — VNS