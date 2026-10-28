ACV proposes traffic priority for Long Thành airport links

HCM CITY — The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has proposed studying traffic priority measures for airport buses and inter-airport shuttle services on key routes and at major junctions to ensure smooth passenger transfers between HCM City and Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai City before rail links become operational.

Preparations for Long Thành International Airport’s commercial launch in late 2026 are being accelerated. ACV said construction of Component Project 3, which covers essential airport facilities, is about 86 per cent complete. Four of the 16 main bidding packages have been completed, while the remaining 12 are being fast-tracked for completion in this December. Most are expected to meet the deadline.

Other facilities are also being completed in coordination, including runways, taxiways, aircraft aprons, lighting and navigation systems, passenger and cargo terminals, aviation fuel supply facilities, rescue and firefighting works, aviation security systems, the air traffic control tower and other flight operations infrastructure.

Under its initial operating plan, the airport is expected to handle up to 366 flights a week, comprising 322 domestic and 44 international services. The national carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to operate the Long Thành–Hà Nội route and several international routes, while Vietjet Air is expected to run domestic services connecting the airport with major economic and tourism centres nationwide.

Efficient transport links between HCM City and Long Thành Airport will be vital to its initial operations, as many international passengers are expected to travel to or from the southern metropolis and neighbouring areas.

Before rail links are operational, road transport will serve as the main means of passenger travel between the two locations. Access routes include the HCM City–Long Thành–Dầu Giây expressway, Nhơn Trạch bridge, Ring Road 3 and National Highway 25C, as well as the HCM City–Long Thành–Dầu Giây and Biên Hoà–Vũng Tàu expressways leading to the airport access interchange.

ACV is working closely with state management agencies, municipal authorities and transport operators to develop an integrated passenger transport network. In coordination with HCM City departments and agencies, it is drawing up plans for public transport links between the city and Long Thành, including direct services between Tân Sơn Nhất and Long Thành airports via existing expressways.

Coach services, shuttle buses and other transport options are being considered to ensure reliable, frequent services aligned with flight schedules, providing seamless connections for passengers, flight crews and workers and supporting the airport’s smooth and efficient initial operation, an ACV representative said.

ACV has proposed priority arrangements for airport transport on key routes between HCM City and Long Thành Airport to ensure reliable journey times for airport buses and inter-airport shuttles. It also recommended standardised pick-up and drop-off points with clear signage at city centres, transport hubs and high-demand areas.

In the long term, ACV aims to develop a multimodal network linking Long Thành and Tân Sơn Nhất airports with major urban centres through inter-airport services, buses and shuttles connected to key transport hubs, public transport interchanges and future urban railways.

Dedicated shuttle services between Tân Sơn Nhất and Long Thành airports will operate at flexible frequencies aligned with flight schedules, especially during peak hours. Airlines and authorities will also coordinate to streamline check-in, security and immigration procedures, while providing information counters and clear terminal signage.

ACV has also called for the early development of mass transit projects, particularly the Thủ Thiêm–Long Thành railway, and other modern public transport links. Integrating air, road and rail networks are expected to ease road congestion and strengthen Long Thành airport’s role as a regional aviation hub. — VNA/VNS