Police begin legal proceedings against fatal fire case

GIA LAI — Gia Lai Provincial Police has opened a criminal case for investigation into murder in connection with a house fire that killed a father and son in Vĩnh Thịnh Commune earlier this week.

Initial information showed that at around 4.30am on Monday, the authorities received a report of a fire at the house of a 43-year-old man in Vĩnh Thái Village.

After extinguishing the fire, the authorities found the man and his 13-year-old son dead inside the house.

The male victim’s parents, aged 81 and 77, were injured and taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

The cause behind the fire is suspected to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The male victim’s 81-year-old father is alleged to have started the fire and locked the doors of the house. — VNS