Nội Bài aims to transform into dynamic tourism hub

HÀ NỘI — Positioned as a strategic northern gateway to Hà Nội, Nội Bài Commune boasts a rich selection of historical sites, eco-tourism destinations, and signature local agricultural products, giving it strong potential to diversify its tourism sector.

However, unlocking this growth will require addressing key challenges in service quality, visitor experience, and market integration, while systematically connecting local destinations to Hà Nội’s broader travel circuits and itineraries.

On October 27, the Hà Nội Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the commune authorities co-hosted a survey trip and conference gathering local leaders, tourism managers and experts to find ways to help Nội Bài convert its potential into strength.

Local advantages

Its prime position allows Nội Bài to connect the city centre with the international Nội Bài Airport and northern cities and provinces. It is considered a favourable condition to develop short-term tourism products that suit various customer groups, ranging from transit passengers and business experts to tourists wishing to explore cultural values and local life.

Nội Bài is also home to a system of diverse tourism resources, encompassing culture, history, spirituality, art, ecology, agriculture, and gastronomy – a strong foundation to develop themed tour programmes tailored to the needs of different groups of visitors.

Among its typical destinations are the national-level historical and cultural site Thanh Nhàn Temple, which is dedicated to Phù Đổng Thiên Vương (Saint Gióng), one of the Four Immortals of Việt Nam; Thành Chương Việt Palace, a cultural space which tells the story of Việt Nam’s cultural history through traditional architecture, artwork and folk heritage pieces; and the cool and crystal-clear Đồng Quan Lake, which is shaded year-round by a pine forest, with rolling mountains stretching out in the distance.

Nội Bài is renowned for its local agricultural specialities, boasting 24 four-star and 10 three-star OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, a vital resource for developing agritourism tied to local production and consumption.

Tourism plans needed

Nguyễn Nam Hà, Secretary of the Nội Bài Commune Party Committee, noted that possessing raw potential didn't automatically yield a viable product, nor did having a product guarantee a market. He highlighted that the commune continues to struggle with identifying the right products to develop, targeted customer segments, and effective strategies to leverage its potential.

Having ideas to contribute to the commune, Phùng Quang Thắng from the Việt Nam Travel Association said Nội Bài should follow the green tourism direction, creating its own attraction which makes tourists lengthen their stay.

The Đồng Quan Lake area should be developed into an eco-friendly leisure space, catering to the relaxation needs of visitors. Furthermore, local service providers should strengthen their partnerships with travel agencies to build programmes that bring visitors to the area for sightseeing, experiential activities, and shopping.

Hà Nội Travel Association's vice chairman Nguyễn Tiến Đạt said, as a strategic location next to the Nội Bài Airport, Nội Bài had the potential to develop into a hub for OCOP goods, serving both the surrounding area and the wider Hà Nội.

Furthermore, the commune could establish a range of services, including accommodation, leisure, and relaxation facilities, to cater to travellers who arrive early or depart late while they wait for their flights.

Đạt also suggested that the commune could utilise the airport's waiting area as a space to promote local tourism and showcase OCOP products.

Dr Vũ Văn Tuyên, director of Travelogy Việt Nam, believed that Nội Bài needed to build a digital tourism map which would help not only travel businesses but also visitors to easily search for its typical destinations and dining places.

Destinations should focus on interactive activities that provide hands-on experiences for visitors, rather than serving merely as spots for sightseeing and photography.

From the point of view of managing the unit, Phan Huy Cường, head of the Travel Division of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Nội Bài had to improve its infrastructure and facilities at destinations; step up the restoration, preservation, and digitisation of historical sites; enhance landscapes and the environment; ensure security and public order; and improve the quality of services.

At the same time, the quality of tour guides and ability of programme organisation and destination management should be improved. Nội Bài should set up a strong connection and cooperate with travel companies to build tours that not only meet visitors' demand but also attract a larger number of tourists in the near future. — VNS