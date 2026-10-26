Divo Tùng Dương reunites with hit songwriter for 25th-anniversary concert

HÀ NỘI — Songwriter Nguyễn Văn Chung, known for popular hits including Nhật Ký Của Mẹ (Mother's Diary) and Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hòa Bình (Continuing the Story of Peace), will join singer Tùng Dương at his upcoming concert to be held at Mỹ Đình National Stadium on December 19.

Chung is the latest guest artist announced for the Bay Về Phía Mặt Trời (Fly Towards the Sun) concert, joining singers Phùng Khánh Linh, GREY D and Hòa Minzy. Tùng Dương and Chung will appear in the Cội Nguồn – Di Sản (Origins – Heritage) segment, which celebrates Vietnamese culture, history, national traditions and love for the homeland.

Their collaboration stems from a growing friendship forged through music projects celebrating national pride. The two first developed a closer bond through Continuing the Story of Peace , performed by Tùng Dương at the national concert Tổ Quốc Trong Tim (The Fatherland in Our Hearts) during celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day in 2025.

More recently, Tùng Dương performed Chung’s song Khát Vọng Vinh Quang (Aspiration for Glory) at the 2026 ASEAN Cup final, also at Mỹ Đình National Stadium.

“During the national celebrations in 2025, I found a new friend – songwriter Nguyễn Văn Chung. Through meeting and working together on music projects imbued with national spirit, we gradually became close friends who understand each other well and work particularly well together,” he said.

The singer initially planned to keep Chung’s appearance under wraps as a surprise for audiences, but later decided to announce it early to share his excitement about having his close friend join him at such an important milestone in his career.

Born in 1983, both artists share a playful sense of humour despite their different musical styles. Tùng Dương is known for his powerful vocals and experimental approach, while Chung has built a wide following through accessible, emotionally resonant songs.

Their friendly exchanges on social media often involve teasing and witty retorts, but Tùng Dương said the banter reflects the affection, mutual respect and trust between them.

“I hope our collaboration will bring audiences some truly special moments – both moving and profound, with a touch of humour and mischief, just like our friendship in real life,” he said.

Tùng Dương added that he planned to perform several of Chung’s compositions during the Origins – Heritage segment. Having the songwriter present on stage is expected to offer audiences a deeper insight into the stories and emotions behind the music, although his exact role in the performance remains under wraps.

For his part, the 43-year-old songwriter said he was happy to support his friend at a major milestone in the singer’s career, adding that he would gladly take on whatever role Tùng Dương wanted him to play.

“Who knows? I might appear in all four roles: composing, singing, dancing and playing an instrument,” he joked.

The Fly Towards the Sun concert marks 25 years of the Vietnamese divo’s artistic career. It will feature a 90-metre stage and nearly 100 ballet and contemporary dancers, alongside guest performers from different generations of Vietnamese music.

Tickets for the concert are scheduled to go on sale at noon on October 28, with prices varying by seating zone.

Tùng Dương rose to prominence through the Sao Mai Điểm Hẹn singing competition 2004. He is regarded by music critics as a powerful vocalist with a distinctive musical style. He has released six studio albums, staged 11 live shows and won numerous prestigious awards.

In recent years, he has attracted attention for performing songs celebrating the homeland, including Continuing the Story of Peace and Một Vòng Việt Nam (A Tour of Việt Nam). His song Tái Sinh (Rebirth) also ranked among the 10 most-searched songs of 2025. — VNS