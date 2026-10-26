Fans leave BIGBANG in awe at Hà Nội concert

HÀ NỘI — BIGBANG members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung were visibly moved by Vietnamese fans’ enthusiasm at their recent concerts in Hà Nội, kneeling together to thank the audience after nearly three hours on stage.

The South Korean trio drew tens of thousands of fans to Mỹ Đình Stadium for two nights on October 24 and 25, as part of the group’s BIGBANG 2026–2027 World Tour (XX: COSMOS), marking the 20th anniversary of their debut.

As the opening notes of Fantastic Baby rang out, a sea of golden lights illuminated the stadium, and the three members appeared on stage, prompting deafening cheers from fans who had waited years to see them perform live.

The audience sang along, danced and chanted the group’s name throughout the show, matching the band’s energy for more than two hours. Daesung and Taeyang repeatedly praised the crowd, with Daesung declaring it would be the greatest performance of his life.

One of the most memorable moments came on the second night, when G-Dragon finally understood the affectionate nickname 'Anh Long' that Vietnamese fans had been chanting. Initially appearing shy, the group’s leader soon nodded in recognition and repeated the words in Vietnamese, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Daesung also delighted fans by reprising his impromptu Vietnamese rendition of Hando Chogua, first performed on opening night. His energetic hip-swaying dance sent the stadium into a frenzy.

The concert appeared to end with Home Sweet Home, as the LED screens went dark. However, fans stayed in the stadium, hoping for an encore. The group returned to perform additional songs and interact with the audience before closing with Still Life.

After performing Still Life, the three members bowed and knelt together to thank the audience. Fans responded by chanting their names, waving their hands and cheering.

BIGBANG praises Vietnamese fans

Daesung was visibly thrilled by the atmosphere at Mỹ Đình Stadium.

“You are the greatest people in the world. I’m sure today and tonight will be the greatest night of my life,” he told the audience.

Throughout the concerts, fans sang along to familiar hits, performed fan chants and called out the members’ names in unison.

The trio also made efforts to connect with the audience in Vietnamese. Daesung greeted the crowd with “Hello Hà Nội, how are you?" while Taeyang introduced himself by saying, "Hello, Hà Nội! My name is Taeyang.”

Taeyang described the concert as the greatest show he had ever performed. During his solo stage, he also chanted 'Việt Nam Vô Địch' (Việt Nam are champions), prompting an enthusiastic response.

Performing Bad, Live Fast Die Slow and Ringa Linga, he combined powerful vocals with energetic choreography to keep the crowd on its feet. His mention of phở during audience interaction added another warm touch to the evening.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon reflected on the group’s journey from 2006 to 2026, saying he had long looked forward to performing in Hà Nội and hoped the concert would pave the way for more opportunities to reunite with Vietnamese fans.

BIGBANG’s hits revive memories at Mỹ Đình

The concerts featured a string of hits that helped define BIGBANG’s career, including Fantastic Baby, Blue, If You, Loser, Bae Bae and Haru Haru.

The fan chant during Haru Haru stood out, with the audience singing in unison alongside the members. For many fans, particularly those who grew up with the group’s music in the 2000s and 2010s, the familiar melodies brought back memories of their youth.

Each member also took the stage for solo performances. Daesung performed Universe, Look at Me, Gwisun and Wings, while Taeyang delivered a high-energy set. G-Dragon showcased his distinctive style with Power, Crooked and Crayon.

The trio later reunited for upbeat hits including Stupid Liar, Bang Bang Bang, Sober and We Like 2 Party, keeping fans singing, dancing and cheering until the end.

Beyond the music, the members’ spontaneous and playful interactions with the audience made the anniversary concerts a memorable celebration, drawing more than 80,000 fans over two nights. — VNS